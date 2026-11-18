MENAFN - 3BL) AMSTERDAM and HONG KONG and OAKLAND, Calif. and RESTON, Va., November 18, 2026 /3BL/ - Cascale and the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) today released the 2026 Wood Furniture Scorecard, recognizing furniture retailers that demonstrate leadership in responsible wood sourcing and transparency. Now in its ninth year, the annual initiative evaluates retailers' sourcing policies, practices, and performance, encouraging companies to strengthen commitments that help combat deforestation and protect biodiversity.

The 2026 Scorecard assessed 103 companies using publicly available information and direct engagement. Findings show encouraging progress, including more retailers earning recognition for carrying and promoting furniture made with certified or reclaimed wood. However, the results also underscore the need for companies to move beyond individual product offerings and establish comprehensive responsible sourcing policies across their businesses.

The Wood Furniture Scorecard was established in 2018 by the Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC) and NWF. Following Cascale's acquisition of SFC assets in 2025, Cascale continues the initiative, building on SFC's two decades of work advancing sustainability across the home furnishings industry.

The 2026 Scorecard recognizes companies in two categories: Top Scorers, earning 30 or more points, and High Scorers, earning between 19 and 29 points. Among this year's Top Scorers are FORMR and Room & Board. High Scorers include MasayaCo and IKEA, alongside Cascale corporate members Target and Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

The results highlight several approaches associated with stronger performance. Forest Stewardship Council certification remains strongly correlated with top scores, while companies that source and promote reclaimed wood also demonstrate leadership. FORMR, Sonoma Restorations, and Kase Custom, for example, use exclusively reclaimed wood in their furniture.

The 2026 results also recognize emerging leadership. Naturepedic achieved a Top Score in its first year of assessment, while MasayaCo, a Nicaragua-based manufacturer and retailer offering exclusively FSC-certified furniture, continues to demonstrate the value of certified sourcing.

While carrying certified or reclaimed wood products represents an important step, the Wood Furniture Scorecard emphasizes that meaningful progress requires comprehensive policies and measurable commitments across a retailer's business.

Responsible wood sourcing is fundamental to addressing deforestation, forest degradation, and biodiversity loss. It also helps companies mitigate exposure to illegal timber trade. Under the U.S. Lacey Act, businesses can face civil or criminal penalties for trading in wood products harvested illegally in their country of origin. Establishing and implementing responsible sourcing policies is an important way for companies to assess and mitigate these risks.

The Scorecard encourages retailers to strengthen their sourcing practices, improve transparency, and work with suppliers to advance responsible procurement throughout complex global supply chains.

“For nearly two decades, the Sustainable Furnishings Council has worked to make responsible sourcing a priority across the home furnishings industry. The Wood Furniture Scorecard remains an important way to recognize companies leading this work while challenging the broader industry to raise its ambition. As SFC's work continues under Cascale, we have an opportunity to build on this legacy, expand its reach, and accelerate progress toward protecting forests and biodiversity," said Scarlette Tapp, executive director, Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC).

"Healthy forests are essential to wildlife, biodiversity, and the climate. Furniture retailers have an important role to play in protecting these ecosystems through the purchasing decisions they make and the standards they establish for their supply chains," said Mike Saccone, vice president, communications at the National Wildlife Federation. "The Wood Furniture Scorecard helps make those decisions more visible, recognizes companies taking meaningful steps, and encourages the broader industry to accelerate progress toward responsible wood sourcing."

"Responsible sourcing is about more than picking the right materials to offer to customers. It requires a sustained commitment to understanding where these materials come from, setting clear expectations for suppliers, and making progress on these difficult tasks transparent," said Jeremy Lardeau, senior vice president, Higg Index at Cascale. "The Wood Furniture Scorecard provides an accountability mechanism for the industry, recognizing companies that demonstrate leadership while encouraging others to turn their commitments into action."

Certification and reclaimed wood support leadership: FSC® certification remains strongly associated with top scores, while retailers sourcing and promoting reclaimed wood demonstrate consistently strong performance. More retailers are taking action: An increasing number of companies are earning points for carrying and promoting certified or reclaimed wood furniture. Company-wide policies remain essential: Retailers must move beyond individual product offerings and establish comprehensive responsible sourcing commitments. Sustained progress signals leadership: Maintaining strong performance year after year demonstrates an ongoing commitment to responsible sourcing and transparency.

ABOUT SFC

Established in High Point, N.C. in 2006, the Sustainable Furnishings Council is the leading membership-based organization for sustainable furniture designers, brands, retailers, and manufacturers. For two decades, SFC has championed more sustainable wood- and furniture-sourcing practices. Under Cascale, SFC's legacy continues with the necessary scale and reach to support sustainability across the wider consumer goods industry.

ABOUT NWF

The National Wildlife Federation (NWF) is America's largest conservation organization with more than 7 million members and supporters and 52 state and territorial affiliates. NWF works to unite all Americans to ensure wildlife and people thrive in a rapidly changing world.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit industry alliance where consumer goods organizations turn shared sustainability ambitions into measurable progress at scale to combat climate change and support decent work for all. We unite 300 Corporate and Affiliate members in pre-competitive collaboration, turning shared measurement and collective action into reduced risk, stronger credibility, and long-term resilience. Our work is anchored by Cascale's stewardship of the Higg Index frameworks (accessed through the Worldly compliance and sustainability platform), along with the Better Buying and Sustainable Furnishings Council tools.

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