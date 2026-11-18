MENAFN - 3BL) NOTE: our original broadcast date for the webinar was October 28, 2026, but you can still watch the recording On-Demand - just click HERE to register and enjoy the webinar!

EHS teams are already collecting information that can support European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) reporting, including permits, monitoring results, waste records, incident data, and management system documentation. CSRD may require adjustments to existing data collection and reporting processes, including broader data sets, different definitions, and stronger documentation to support limited assurance. EHS professionals bring valuable operational knowledge beyond the data itself, helping organizations understand environmental and safety risks, strengthen sustainability reporting, and make better business decisions.

Key Takeaways

For many environmental, health, and safety (EHS) professionals, the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) may sound like another set of reporting requirements added to an already full workload.

But EHS teams may be better prepared than they realize.

From environmental permits and waste records to safety metrics, monitoring results, and risk assessments, much of the information needed to support CSRD reporting is already being collected through everyday EHS activities.

The challenge is understanding how that information fits into broader corporate sustainability reporting, where existing processes may need to change, and how to make the data useful beyond regulatory compliance.

In our recent webinar, CSRD Readiness for EHS Professionals: How to Prepare, Antea Group experts Erik Foley, Kara Van Blarcum, Mike Pauli, Sarah King, Dr. Susan Lewis, and Francisco Cordero explored how EHS teams can build on existing processes to support CSRD reporting and contribute to broader business decisions.

Below are four key lessons from their conversation. For more detailed examples, reporting considerations, and practical advice, watch the full webinar on demand.

1. Much of the Data Needed for CSRD Already Exists

EHS teams routinely collect information that can support reporting under the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS ), which establish what and how companies report under CSRD.

Consider some of the records already maintained at the facility level:

Stormwater sampling results can provide information relevant to water discharges, pollution, and the impacts on affected communities. Hazardous waste manifests can support reporting on pollution, resource use, and waste management practices. Health and safety records can provide information about workplace incidents, injuries, and the effectiveness of safety programs. Environmental permits and compliance documentation can demonstrate how an organization manages environmental risks and regulatory obligations.

Want to see how your existing EHS records connect to CSRD? Download our free CSRD Readiness Guide for examples of common EHS records and the ESRS topics they may help support disclosure readiness.

Much of this information is already being collected to meet regulatory requirements. Under CSRD, however, it may serve a broader purpose.

As Mike Pauli explained during the webinar, "The biggest change is that the information is no longer just being used to demonstrate regulatory compliance. It's now being used to help explain how your company understands, manages, and documents EHS related risks and impacts."

This becomes particularly important when considering double materiality, a fundamental element of CSRD that evaluates both how sustainability issues affect a company's financial performance and how its activities affect people and the environment.

Take water scarcity, for example.

A facility may already track water consumption and discharges for compliance purposes. But water scarcity can also affect surrounding communities, operational costs, production, and even upstream suppliers.

Understanding these connections helps organizations identify which sustainability topics are material to their business, strengthens how related risks and opportunities are managed, and helps determine what information they may need to disclose.

Key takeaway: EHS teams don't have to start from scratch. Much of the information needed to support CSRD may already exist, but it needs to be connected to the company's broader reporting needs.

2. Familiar EHS Metrics May Need a Different Approach

CSRD reporting may require organizations to collect additional data or apply different definitions to familiar EHS metrics.

Two common examples illustrate where these differences can arise.

Waste management

Facilities often maintain detailed hazardous waste records but may not track non-hazardous waste with the same level of detail.

Depending on applicable ESRS disclosure requirements, organizations may need information on all waste streams, including total quantities generated and their disposal methods by recycling, reuse, and other destinations.

A hazardous waste manifest may provide part of that information, but it won't necessarily capture the full picture.

Health and safety

A familiar metric such as lost time may need to be calculated differently for ESRS reporting than it is under OSHA requirements in the United States.

For example, ESRS S1-13 Health and Safety Metrics requires disclosing the number of days lost to recordable work-related accidents and recordable work-related ill health. The ESRS requires the number of lost days to include the first full day and last day of absence by calendar day, meaning weekends and holidays which are typically excluded from OSHA lost-time calculations are counted as days lost. Facilities may therefore need to track the same underlying information in two different ways to meet different reporting requirements.

Similar gaps can arise between facility-level information and corporate reporting needs.

An EHS team may already track fuel or natural gas consumption for air permitting purposes without knowing how that information is being used in corporate greenhouse gas emissions inventories.

The first step is understanding what information already exists, how it's currently calculated, and whether additional details are needed.

Key takeaway: CSRD readiness may involve expanding existing data collection or adjusting how familiar metrics are calculated, rather than creating entirely new reporting processes.

3. Data Needs to Be Ready for Independent Review

Another important consideration is limited assurance.. Limited assurance means someone outside the company will be checking the sustainability data behind the report, not just reading it. For EHS teams, that can include the environmental data, calculations, records, and processes you manage. The bottom line: if a number is reported, you will need to be able to show where it came from and how you know it is right.

As Dr. Susan Lewis put it during the discussion, "It really boils down to not just what the piece of information is, but how did we arrive there. It's showing your work essentially."

That means organizations need to be able to answer questions such as:

Where did the data come from, and who owns it? How was the information calculated? Were estimates used, and is the methodology documented? Who reviewed the information? Is supporting evidence available if an auditor requests it?

These principles apply whether the information involves greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption, water, waste, or health and safety metrics.

It's also much easier to establish documentation and traceability from the beginning of a reporting period than to reconstruct the data trail afterward.

Fortunately, many EHS professionals are already familiar with these expectations. Recordkeeping, audits, documentation, and traceability are common parts of EHS management.

The opportunity is to extend those same disciplines and documentation protocols to information supporting broader corporate disclosures.

One practical way to assess readiness is to select a single metric and trace it from its original source through the final reported number. This can help identify gaps in documentation, ownership, methodology, or review processes before an external assurance provider does.

Key takeaway: Assurance readiness builds on familiar EHS practices. Strong documentation, traceable data, and clear ownership can help organizations prepare existing information for greater scrutiny.

4. EHS Knowledge Can Inform Decisions Well Beyond Compliance

EHS professionals often have firsthand knowledge of risks that affect can have broader implications for the organization, even when those risks are being evaluated or reported at the corporate level.

That experience provides valuable "ground level intelligence" about what climate and environmental risks mean in practice.

Consider flooding, extreme heat, water scarcity, and other physical risks.

EHS teams may already be managing these issues at the facility level. Their knowledge can help translate risks from abstract scenarios into actual operational impacts, informing decisions about business continuity, capital investments, supply chains, and long-term resilience.

The same principle applies to energy and emissions reporting.

A corporate sustainability team may see a significant change in a facility's emissions data, but the local EHS team is more likely to understand what caused it. Perhaps a piece of equipment was temporarily shut down, new machinery was installed, or operational processes changed.

That context can help explain reporting results, improve data accuracy, and support more informed business decisions.

EHS teams may not be responsible for preparing the final corporate sustainability statement, but their understanding of what's happening on the ground can be critical to the quality of that report.

As Francisco Cordero explained, "I think it's less about having the EHS group have a new responsibility and more about elevating the value of their knowledge within the organization."

Bringing that knowledge into conversations about business risks, investments, and long-term planning creates opportunities for EHS professionals to contribute well beyond their traditional compliance responsibilities.

Key takeaway: EHS professionals contribute more than data. Their understanding of facility operations, environmental risks, and safety practices can improve corporate reporting and help organizations make better decisions.

Building on What EHS Teams Already Do

For EHS professionals preparing to support CSRD reporting, a few practical steps can help identify where existing processes are sufficient and where additional work may be needed:

Compare familiar EHS metrics against corporate reporting definitions to identify additional data needs. Make sure applicable permits, plans, inspection records, and supporting documentation are current and accessible. Use the double materiality assessment results to help identify risks and opportunities that may not be captured in existing enterprise risk management processes. Test your readiness by selecting one metric and trace it from the original source to the final reported number to test documentation and assurance readiness. Document what environmental and sustainability information is available, who owns it, and seek to ensure its quality is sufficient to support external disclosures.

EHS professionals already have much of the information, processes, and expertise needed to support CSRD reporting. The next step is understanding how to use those existing resources more effectively, identify any remaining gaps, and connect facility-level knowledge to broader corporate needs.

And perhaps the bigger opportunity is recognizing just how valuable that existing knowledge is.

From helping companies understand environmental impacts to explaining operational risks and informing investment decisions, EHS professionals have an important role to play in how organizations understand and manage their sustainability performance.

Need help evaluating your CSRD readiness, identifying EHS data gaps, or preparing for assurance? Connect with Antea Group's sustainability and EHS experts to learn how we can help.

Frequently Asked Questions

What EHS data can be used for CSRD reporting?

Existing EHS information such as environmental permits, waste records, water monitoring results, health and safety metrics, risk assessments, and management system documentation may support CSRD disclosures. The specific information needed depends on the organization's reporting obligations and material sustainability topics.

Do EHS teams need to change how they collect data for CSRD?

Potentially. Some existing records may already meet reporting needs, while others may require additional information, different calculations, or improved documentation. For example, organizations may need to track non-hazardous waste or calculate certain health and safety metrics differently.

What does limited assurance mean for EHS data?

Limited assurance involves independent review of reported information. EHS teams may need to demonstrate where data originated, how it was calculated, who reviewed it, and provide supporting evidence. Established EHS recordkeeping and audit practices can provide a strong foundation.

Can CSRD affect companies that aren't directly subject to the directive?

Yes. Companies outside the direct scope of CSRD may still receive requests for environmental, safety, or other sustainability-related information from customers or other value chain partners that are subject to reporting requirements.