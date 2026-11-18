MENAFN - 3BL) DENVER, November 18, 2026 /3BL/ - Denver has eliminated ten million single-use items and stopped up to 64 tons of plastic from ever being produced through reuse programs operated by r.Worl, marking a major milestone in the city's shift toward preventing waste before it's created.

The city's evolution toward reuse began when AEG Presents Rocky Mountains partnere with r.World in 2021 to introduce reusable r.Cups at Mission Ballroom, Bluebird Theater, Ogden Theatre and Gothic Theatre. The program later expanded to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Through the partnership, AEG's Denver venues have eliminated more than 5 million single-use items.

Five years later, r.World serves a growing network of Denver-area venues, festivals, events and organizations beyond AEG-operated venues. Thanks to millions of returns by local fans, that network has now surpassed 10 million single-use items eliminated.

“AEG Presents Rocky Mountains took an early lead and showed what happens when reuse becomes part of the everyday guest experience,” said Michael Martin, Founder and CEO of r.World.“Their commitment helped establish the first r.World Wash Hub, setting the model for building the infrastructure needed to scale reuse nationally. This is a major achievement for the city and a glimpse of the future of waste management across the region and nation.”

AEG's early commitment helped r.World build the volume needed to grow its Denver operations. Over the past five years, a wide range of venues, events and organizations have helped expand reuse across the region, including Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver Christkindl Market, Denver Food + Wine Festival, Denver Performing Arts Center, Denver Zoo's Annual Flock Party, Meow Wolf, Ophelia's, Red Rocks, and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, among others. Together, these partnerships have helped lay the foundation for Denver's growing reuse network and its milestone of 10 million single-use items eliminated.

“Reaching five-million cups reused through our partnership with r.World is a significant milestone and a testament to what's possible when sustainability and guest experience go hand in hand,” said Kevin Anderson, VP Operations AEG Rocky Mountains.“Every cup reused represents waste diverted from landfills and a step toward a more sustainable future for live events. We're proud of this achievement and excited to continue expanding the impact of our reuse program."

Unlike single-use products that become waste or environmentally burdensome recycling after one use, r.World's reusable cups and foodware are designed to be used again and again. The company manages the full process, from supplying reusable serviceware to collection, transportation, commercial washing, sanitization, inspection and recirculation through its Denver Wash Hub. Funding from Colorado Circular Communities Enterprise (C3, a statewide program managed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE, is supporting upgrades to the Wash Hub's equipment to improve washing quality, capacity and efficiency

“Reaching 10 million single-use items eliminated reflects the impact organizations like r.World can achieve when they lead on reuse,” said Elizabeth Backcock, Executive Director of Denver's Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency.“r and Denver's businesses, venues, residents and visitors have all played a role in making reuse work here. Everyday actions, supported by the right infrastructure and partnerships, add up to meaningful impact. The city is proud to have played a role in this milestone and looks forward to offering more reuse incentives.”

To put 10 million in perspective, line up single-use cups end to end and they'd stretch nearly 870 miles, roughly the distance from Denver to Minneapolis.

Denver is the first market in the country to reach 10 million single-use items eliminated, demonstrating how investments in regional reuse infrastructure and partnerships with local businesses, venues and events can significantly reduce waste.

In just five years, what began at four music venues has grown into a regional reuse network serving a wide range of organizations and events. With an established Wash Hub and millions of fans participating, Denver's model is inspiring other cities looking to reduce single-use waste at scale.

To learn more about r.World and its Denver reuse programs, visit rworldreuse.

About r.World

r is the nation's leading reuse company, helping organizations move away from single-use waste with a simple, turnkey, operationally seamless, and high-impact reusable system. From sports teams and stadiums to live events and corporate campuses, r.World partners with venues and operations of all sizes to make reuse easy for both businesses and consumers. Powered by r.Turn - its proprietary platform that tracks inventory and environmental impact - r.World helps divert millions of single-use cups and containers from landfills every year. Founded in 2017, r.World is redefining convenience for a more sustainable future. Learn more at rworldreus.

About AEG Presents Rocky Mountains

AEG Presents Rocky Mountains is the region's leading live music promoter, producing more than 1,100 events annually across Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming. With a diverse portfolio of iconic venues including Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Mission Ballroom, Ogden Theatre, Gothic Theatre and Bluebird Theater, and producing events at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Civic Center Park, Dillon Amphitheater, Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and many more, AEG Presents Rocky Mountains is committed to curating world-class experiences that connect artists and audiences across genres, generations and geographies. AEG Presents | AX | Discover Vai

About Denver's Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency

Denver is eliminating pollution and building an economy that benefits all communities. Climate change affects us all, some more than others. That's why we partner with communities to reduce pollution and create ways to adapt and thrive in the face of a changing environment. It is our priority to engage every Denverite to be a part of climate solutions. This way, Denver will be vibrant and prosperous for generations to come. Learn more at