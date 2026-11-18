

Welcome to Advancing with Purpose, an AMD video series featuring the people behind our corporate responsibility efforts.

In this video, Melissa Caraher, who leads supply chain responsibility at AMD, discusses how AMD works with suppliers to help advance responsible business practices across the supply chain. She shares why collaboration is important in addressing complex challenges such as preventing forced labor and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and how this work helps support resilient supply chains and create a positive impact on society.

Through personal stories like Melissa's, this series highlights how AMD employees are helping bring corporate responsibility to life across the company.

Learn more about supply chain responsibility at AMD: