MENAFN - 3BL) MANCHESTER, N.H., November 18, 2026 /3BL/ -, the world's leading youth robotics community, today announces an expanded collaboration withto develop the next generation of FIRST K-8 robotics programs that inspire innovation, build confidence, and prepare young people for life. Launching in spring 2027, the reimagined learning experience will introduce a global audience to new robotics technologies, real-world engineering concepts and active problem-solving.andwill also contribute to the development of the new experience, bringing expertise in storytelling, game and challenge design, and hands-on robotics.

The new programs will build on more than three decades of FIRST experience inspiring students through teamwork, mentorship, competition and project-based STEM learning. FIRST reached more than 850,000 participants during the 2025-2026 season and has reached more than 4 million since 1989. Eighty-three percent of FIRST alumni pursue STEM majors by their fourth year of college, and 63% are currently employed in a STEM field, according to the organization's 10-year longitudinal study.

The programs will carry that legacy forward while introducing students to Arduino technologies and hands-on prototyping experiences that build the foundational skills required for the future technical workforce. The experience will be designed to help learners move from curiosity to creation: identifying a problem, building a solution, testing it, learning from failure and improving it as a team.

The collaboration brings together leaders across technology, education, engineering and experience design:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. will serve as the lead technology partner, combining Arduino's development ecosystem and its expertise in intelligent computing, connectivity and edge AI to help shape the program's technology platform. Walt Disney Imagineering will collaborate with FIRST on game and challenge development, contributing expertise in storytelling, creative problem-solving and the youth-focused experiences. REV Robotics will develop the core physical robotics platform that students will use to build, test, and iterate through the program. FIRST will lead the overall program and learning experience, drawing on its global community of students, educators, coaches, volunteers and delivery partners.

“Kids don't need adults to teach them how to innovate. They need the opportunity, the tools and a team that believes in what they are capable of,” said Don Bossi, FIRST Interim CEO and FIRST Board of Directors Vice Chair.“Potential is universal, but opportunity is not. Together with Qualcomm Technologies, Walt Disney Imagineering and REV Robotics, we are creating an experience that will give more young people a place to discover their strengths, build something real and imagine a future for themselves in STEM.”

Preparing for a Rapidly Changing Future

As AI, automation, and connected technologies reshape the workforce, nearly 40% of the core skills required for work are expected to change by 2030, according to the World Economic Forum. Along with growing demand for technical skills, employers continue to value creativity, critical thinking, resilience, leadership and collaboration.

The next generation of FIRST K-8 programs is being designed to help students build technical fluency along with durable human skills. Its evidence-based model combines hands-on learning, teamwork with real-world relevance, career exposure, mentorship and celebratory events. The organization's research shows that these experiences build sustained STEM interest while helping students develop broader skills, including problem-solving and communication.

Connecting Early Curiosity to Real-World Technology

Through Arduino, Qualcomm Technologies brings an established global ecosystem that helps students, educators, makers, developers and professional engineers move ideas to working solutions.

The new program will also leverage Arduino's expertise in providing cost-effective, approachable technology experiences that allow learners to achieve early success while providing pathways to advanced coding, sensing, prototyping and problem-solving as their skills grow.

“Every great innovation starts with curiosity. When students are given the right tools, supportive mentors, and the freedom to explore, incredible things happen. Through this collaboration with FIRST and Qualcomm Technologies, we are helping students move from imagination to creation, building the technical skills, creativity, and resilience they will need to shape the future,” said Fabio Violante, Vice President and General Manager of Arduino.

Where Imagination Meets Engineering

Walt Disney Imagineering will work alongside FIRST and its partners to help shape the games, challenges and annual themes that resonate with students and foster a fun and engaging program experience.

Disney Imagineers combine an innovative mix of storytelling, design, engineering, robotics and other creative and technical disciplines to create immersive experiences for families around the globe. The creative support from Imagineers will help ensure that students are invited not only to complete technical tasks, but to enter compelling worlds, approach problems from new perspectives and recognize imagination as an essential component of engineering.

A Robotics Platform Built for Access and Growth

REV Robotics will design and manufacture the physical build system for the new program experience, building on a decade's long partnership. As a trusted technology partner for both FIRST® Tech Challenge and FIRST® Robotics Competition, REV brings deep technical expertise and a unique understanding of the FIRST community.

The new platform is designed to help students achieve success quickly while providing sophistication and scalability to keep them engaged. By combining modern technology with an accessible learning experience, the platform empowers educators and coaches of all experience levels to launch and lead teams with confidence, making it easier for schools and communities to expand access to FIRST programs.

"Every engineer remembers the moment something they built works for the first time," said Greg Needel, CEO of REV Robotics and a FIRST alum. "FIRST gives students that experience and the confidence that comes with it. We're excited to help bring the transformative power of FIRST to more young people than ever before."

Additional details, including the new program names, technology platform, game experience, educator resources and participation pathways, will be announced ahead of the 2027-2028 season.

To learn more and stay up to date about the evolution of FIRST K-8 program offerings, sign up for updates at .

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About FIRST

FIRST® is a robotics community that prepares young people for the future. FIRST provides life-changing, team-based K-12 robotics programs that give young people the skills, confidence, and resilience to build a better world. Boosted by a global support system of volunteers, educators, donors, and sponsors, teams operate under a signature set of FIRST Core Values to conduct research, fundraise, design, build, and showcase their achievements during annual challenges.

An international not-for-profit organization founded in 1989, FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) has a proven impact on STEM learning, interest, and skill-building well beyond high school. Participants and alumni of FIRST programs gain access to education and career discovery opportunities, connections to exclusive scholarships and employers, and a place in the FIRST community for life. Learn more at firstinspires.

About Qualcomm Incorporated

Qualcomm is a global computing leader at the center of the AI era, enabling intelligence to scale from the most personal devices to large‐scale infrastructure. Building on more than four decades of innovation, we develop platforms and solutions that bring together advanced AI, high‐performance, low-power computing, and industry‐leading connectivity-powering products and services used around the world. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Qualcomm Dragonfly are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Arduino S.r.l., (a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.) is a leading open-source hardware and software provider and an accessible platform for creating interactive projects. With an estimated 33 million active users, the Arduino ecosystem has expanded over 20 years to address new demands and challenges, offering products for IoT, wearables, 3D printing, and embedded environments. Arduino is a trademark or registered trademark of Arduino S.r.l.

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