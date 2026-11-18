MENAFN - 3BL) PNC Grow Up Great has been named a Gold Anthem Award winner in K-12 Education Innovation, (Education, Art & Culture category) by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. The Anthem Awards is the Webby Awards' benchmark for social impact work, recognizing brands, nonprofits and individuals who are setting the standard for good worldwide.

PNC Grow Up Great® is a $500+ million, bilingual initiative focused on helping children from birth to age 5 build a strong foundation for success in school and life. For 20+ years, through grants, volunteerism, resources and advocacy, PNC Grow Up Great has helped 11.5+ million children access high-quality early childhood education. Partnering with experts including Sesame Workshop and Fred Rogers Productions, the initiative provides research-informed resources and programming.

PNC Grow Up Great helps create meaningful opportunities for children to learn, play and grow, while supporting families and educators in communities across the country. PNC turns this national commitment into local action because brilliant futures don't begin with one big moment. They begin with thousands of small ones.

The initiative reflects the PNC Foundation's broader commitment to strengthening the communities in which the bank has a significant presence. The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC), focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education, housing affordability and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. For more information, visit .