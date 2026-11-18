MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The minimum age requirement for applicants seeking to obtain a motorcycle driving licence has been raised to 21 years from 18 years old, under the new Traffic Law No. 19 of 2026.

As published in the Official Gazette, applicants must be at least 21 years old to be eligible to obtain a motorcycle driving licence or be granted a learner's permit for motorcycles, in addition to fulfilling the other requirements stipulated under the law.

Electric scooters must be registered with MOI under new Traffic Law New Traffic Law enhances road safety, keeps pace with advances in transportation: MOI

Read Also

The Ministry of Interior stressed that the new Traffic Law, promulgated under Law No. 19 of 2026, marks a legislative milestone in regulating road use, enhancing traffic safety and protecting lives and property.

The law sets out responsibilities and obligations while keeping pace with developments in transportation, traffic management technologies and enforcement procedures, the ministry said.

The remarks came during a news conference held Wednesday to outline the law's key provisions, objectives, legal and implementation aspects, and the media and public awareness campaign accompanying its implementation.