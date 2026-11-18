MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Writing, drawing, placing any data or using the vehicle for advertisement is not permitted by law and the violation carries a penalty consisting of a fine and imprisonment, the newly-introduced Traffic Law No. 19 of 2026 states.

Published in the Official Gazette, released on November 18, 2026, the Article 30 of Traffic Law states, it is“not permitted to write, draw, or place any data, stickers, images, symbols, or models on the body of the mechanical vehicle, or any Part thereof, except after obtaining a written Permit from the licensing Power, provided that this does not change its external appearance, affect the clarity of its data, or obstruct its visibility.”

Regarding advertisement and promotion, it further adds,“Without prejudice to the provisions of the Law / Act Regulating advertisements, it is not permitted, without the approval of the licensing Power, to use the mechanical vehicle or any external Part thereof for advertisements, place signs or promotional models on it, or install audio devices for promotional purposes.”

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The Article 111 of the gazette mentions that anyone who violates shall be punished by imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, and by a fine not exceeding (10,000) ten thousand riyals, or by either of these penalties.