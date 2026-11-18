Xi Welcomes Trump At Shenzhen Airport
Shenzen: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday welcomed US President Donald Trump at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in southern China's Guangdong Province.
Trump is in Shenzhen to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, scheduled for Nov. 18-19.
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