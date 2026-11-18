MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

MANILA: Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday afternoon in Manila. The leaders reaffirmed their security cooperation, including support for the Philippine military through Japan's Official Security Assistance (OSA) program, which provides defense equipment and other supplies free of charge.

Takaichi expressed her desire to work together to ensure regional peace and stability while providing such assistance. In response, Marcos expressed his appreciation and acknowledged the importance of the cooperation.

The two leaders also agreed to cooperate toward strengthening economic resilience in Asia, taking into account the new oil procurement framework proposed by Takaichi at the Asia Zero-Emission Community (AZEC) Summit on Tuesday.

Takaichi arrived in Manila on Monday to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. On Tuesday, she was scheduled to hold a summit with South Korea. On Wednesday, she is set to visit China for the first time since taking office to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting.