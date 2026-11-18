MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday ways to bolster strategic cooperation between the two countries.

This came during a meeting he held with his Russian counterpart in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, which will host the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on Nov. 18 and 19.

President Xi Jinping said China-Russia relationship has yielded greater stability and certainty to a world beset by turbulence and tectonic shift.

He pointed out that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries.

Jinping added that China-Russia ties offer a new model for relations between major countries, characterized by equal footing, mutual respect, goodwill, and win-win cooperation.

Deepening comprehensive cooperation between China and Russia is of great importance for the two nations to fulfill their responsibilities and obligations incumbent upon them by virtue of their status as major countries, with a view to guiding and advancing a multipolar world and promoting the democratization of international relations, President Jinping underlined.

He called for providing a more stable and predictable investment environment and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of companies in both countries, explaining that the development of China and Russia is closely intertwined with that of the Asia-Pacific region, pointing out that APEC represents a consequential platform for bolstering cooperation.

For his part, President Putin said he had held four constructive meetings with President Xi during the current year, which helped maintain sustained and sound momentum in the development of Russia-China relations.

High-level exchanges between the two countries had remained close, bilateral trade had reached new heights, and practical cooperation had made substantial progress across various fields, Putin underlined.

He added that Russia stands ready to strengthen strategic coordination with China, expand cooperation in trade, energy, education and other fields, and broaden cultural and people-to-people exchanges to deliver greater benefits to the peoples of both nations.

The Russian leader affirmed that Russia stands ready to work with China to promote development and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, advance the transition toward a multipolar world, and build a more equitable and just global governance system.