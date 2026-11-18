MENAFN - The Peninsula) Agencies

California: Apple confirmed Tuesday that an internal update disrupted several major services, including iCloud, the App Store and Apple Music, causing issues for users trying to log in, download apps or make purchases, news agencies reported.

The company noted that many affected systems are back up and running after the outage, while engineers continue working to restore the remaining services.

Apple stated that it was working to bring the remaining affected systems back online as quickly as possible, adding that a cyberattack was not behind the incident.

Several news outlets have reported that the outage impacted a range of features across Apple's ecosystem, with users encountering glitches on iPhones, iPads, Macs and other hardware, with a number of users noting they were abruptly logged out of their Apple Accounts and met with error prompts when trying to log back in.

Apple's official System Status page flagged issues with iCloud Account & Sign In, cautioning users that the feature might run slowly or be inaccessible, according to TechCrunch.

Meanwhile, other customers ran into trouble downloading apps, streaming on Apple Music or setting up new devices.

Yahoo! Tech had stated that Apple had "not confirmed that all those complaints were caused by the same underlying technical issue."