MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior introduced the new Traffic Law No 19 of 2026 on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, covering electric bicycles (scooters) under the law.

As published in the Official Gazette released on November 18, 2026, electric bicycles (scooters) and similar vehicles are defined as a vehicle powered by electric mechanical power, with one or more wheels, and requiring special skill to control.

According to the gazette, Article 7 of Traffic Law No 19 stipulates that electric bicycles (scooters) and similar vehicles may not be permitted to operate unless they are registered in the special register prepared for that purpose with the licensed authority and the prescribed fee is paid.

Article 16 further stipulates that the scooters, immediately after their registration and before being operated, must carry one or more plates issued by the licensing authority, as determined by the Ministry.

"The regulation shall determine the types of plates, their specifications, shapes, and colors, and the Minister shall issue a decision determining the value of the plates for each type of vehicle, as the case may be," the article states.

Owners of motor vehicle or electric bicycles (scooters) and the like must notify the licensing authority of any change to his name, nationality, personal number, place of residence, or address, within 10 days from the date of the change.

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Article 55 of Traffic Law states:

- Riders of ordinary bicycles and electric bicycles/scooters (Scooter) and the like must keep to the right side of the carriageway, and must travel singly, one behind the other, where there are no designated bicycle lanes. Where such lanes exist, they are prohibited from using the remainder of the road designated for motor vehicles.

- Motorcycles shall be driven in the lanes designated for motor vehicles.

- Riders of motorcycles, ordinary bicycles, electric bicycles/scooters (Scooter) and the like are prohibited from riding without holding the handlebars with both hands, except when giving hand signals. They are also prohibited from holding onto another vehicle while moving, riding after lifting one of the wheels off the ground, or carrying, pushing, or pulling objects that obstruct traffic or pose a danger to them or to road users.

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- Motorcycle riders are also prohibited from carrying other persons on their motorcycles unless they are equipped with a sidecar or rear seat for an additional passenger. Persons may not be carried on ordinary bicycles or electric bicycles/scooters (Scooter) and the like unless they are specifically equipped for that purpose.

- In all cases, riders of motorcycles, ordinary bicycles, electric bicycles/scooters (Scooter) and the like, as well as the persons they carry, must wear the designated helmet.

Ministry of Interior said that it has developed a comprehensive plan to familiarize all segments of society with the law's provisions in a clear and accessible manner, while ensuring legal accuracy.

It added that multilingual information and guidance materials, comparisons with previous legislation, frequently asked questions, infographics and short videos, alongside media interviews and programmes will be published.