MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is expected to see foggy conditions in some areas on Thursday morning, November 19, with a chance of thundery rain offshore and temperatures falling to 13°C in parts of the country, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

The department has issued a warning for poor horizontal visibility in some areas during the early hours, as mist and fog are expected before conditions turn moderate during the day.

Scattered clouds are forecast across the country, with relatively cold conditions expected overnight.

Abu Samra is forecast to record the lowest temperature at 13°C, followed by Mesaieed at 16°C, while Dukhan, Al Khor and Al Ruwais are expected to see minimum temperatures of 17°C.

In Doha, temperatures will range between 21°C and 28°C, while Al Khor is expected to record the highest daytime temperature at 29°C.

Meanwhile, QMD has warned of possible thundery rain accompanied by strong winds and high seas offshore, where wind speeds could reach 22 knots and waves may rise to 7 feet during thunderstorms.

Offshore winds will be variable at first, becoming mainly northwesterly at speeds of 4 to 14KT, while inshore winds will range between 2 and 12KT.

Sea conditions are expected to range between 1 and 3FT inshore and offshore, rising to 7FT offshore during thundery rain.

Maximum temperatures elsewhere are forecast to reach 28°C in Mesaieed, 27°C in Al Wakrah, Al Ruwais and Abu Samra, and 26°C in Dukhan.