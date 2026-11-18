MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived on Wednesday at Basel International Airport, marking the beginning of a two-day state visit to the Swiss Confederation. This visit is part of a European tour that also includes a state visit to the Federal Republic of Germany on November 20–21.

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During the tour, His Highness the Amir will hold discussions with the leaders and senior officials of both nations. These talks will focus on bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop partnerships across various sectors. Furthermore, the discussions will cover regional and international developments, as well as issues of common interest-most notably, international efforts to support stability in the region.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied on this tour by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani along with an official delegation.