MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Armed Forces' 5-kilometer cross-country championship for the 2026-27 sports season has concluded. Organized by the Military Sports Association, the competition brought together 27 teams representing the various branches, forces and units of the Qatar Armed Forces, as well as a team from the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).

In the individual officers' category, First Lt. Mubarak Meshaal Al Maadeed, representing the Support Force Command team, took first place. Saeed Farhan of the Qatar Amiri Air Force team won first place in the enlisted personnel category.

A number of Qatar Armed Forces officers attended the closing ceremony.