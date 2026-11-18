MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior stressed that the new Traffic Law, promulgated under Law No. 19 of 2026, marks a legislative milestone in regulating road use, enhancing traffic safety and protecting lives and property.

The law sets out responsibilities and obligations while keeping pace with developments in transportation, traffic management technologies and enforcement procedures, the ministry said.

The remarks came during a news conference held Wednesday to outline the law's key provisions, objectives, legal and implementation aspects, and the media and public awareness campaign accompanying its implementation.

The conference featured Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Muftah, Director of the Public Relations Department; Brigadier Ahmed Abdullah Al Harami, Director of the Legal Affairs Department; and Brigadier Jabr Ali Al Kubaisi, Director General of Traffic.

The Director of the Public Relations Department explained that the conference marks the beginning of the media and public awareness campaign accompanying the law's implementation.

He noted that the Department has developed a comprehensive plan to familiarize all segments of society with the law's provisions in a clear and accessible manner, while ensuring legal accuracy.

The plan includes multilingual information and guidance materials, comparisons with previous legislation, frequently asked questions, infographics and short videos, alongside media interviews and programmes.

He added that the Ministry's official channels and platforms will serve as a unified source of information and updates. In coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic and the Legal Affairs Department, the Public Relations Department will monitor public inquiries and online discussions about the law, update awareness materials, correct inaccurate information and provide the media with the necessary reference materials.

Addressing the legal aspects, the Director of the Legal Affairs Department stated that the law reflects Qatar's vision and the directives of its leadership to improve quality of life and achieve sustainable development. It supports the implementation of the Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030), particularly its fifth outcome, "High Quality of Life," which aims to ensure a safe and stable society.

He explained that the law marks an important milestone in Qatar's legislative development by updating traffic regulations and procedures, strengthening oversight and compliance with traffic rules, and establishing a modern, flexible legislative framework capable of adapting to future developments in transportation and mobility. He also encouraged the public to familiarize themselves with its provisions, regulations and procedures.

For his part, the Director General of Traffic emphasized that the law reflects the significant development of Qatar's road network and infrastructure, as well as the growing diversity of transportation options. It establishes a comprehensive framework defining the responsibilities of road users and the obligations of individuals and companies, regulating modern modes of transport and addressing behaviours that threaten road safety.

He further noted that the law aligns with the Ministry of Interior Strategy (2024–2030) and its objectives to enhance traffic safety, as well as Qatar National Vision 2030, which places people at the heart of development.

The ministry stressed that compliance with the law is the responsibility of all road users, emphasizing that its implementation is intended to prevent violations, enhance traffic safety, and protect lives and property.