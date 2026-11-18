MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has held the 8th Partners and Family Advisory Group Meeting 2026 (PFAG) virtually.

The meeting was part of the Corporation's efforts to reinforce person-centered care and enhance the participation of patients and their families in developing healthcare services, with a particular focus on digital services and user experience.

The meeting served as an interactive platform to translate the advisory group's experiences and feedback into actionable priorities aimed at improving the quality of digital services and facilitating access to them.

This supports PHCC's digital transformation agenda and its efforts to enhance the beneficiary experience.

The meeting saw active participation from advisory group members, who led discussions and facilitated dialogue on virtual consultation services and the Nar'aakom App.

The sessions reviewed patients' digital experiences and identified key strengths and challenges faced by users when accessing electronic services.

Participants also highlighted several challenges associated with using digital services, including difficulties accessing the app, health information and test results, receiving technical support, managing appointments, and ensuring a seamless transition to follow-up care services.

Members also put forward several practical proposals to improve the Nar'aakom App and enhance virtual consultation services. These included simplifying procedures, making information and services easier to find, and facilitating access to support when needed, thereby helping increase beneficiary satisfaction.

Participants stressed that involving patients and their family members in setting development priorities is essential to ensuring that services are designed to better meet beneficiaries' needs and make a tangible difference in their daily lives.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the key outcomes and recommendations put forward by members were summarized and will be submitted to the relevant PHCC departments for consideration and follow-up.

The PFAG reflects the Corporation's commitment to strengthening its partnership with patients and their families and using their feedback to deliver more efficient and accessible digital healthcare services.