MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: Old Doha Port returns to the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2026, taking place from November 19 to 22 at Marina Hall, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing together a selection of Qatar's boat and yacht manufacturers under one unified platform.

Hosted by Old Doha Port, the Qatar Pavilion showcases the progress Qatar has made in boatbuilding and manufacturing, as well as the country's growing ability to compete regionally, to buyers, partners and industry representatives from across the region.

The participation forms part of Old Doha Port's efforts to strengthen its position as an integrated maritime tourism destination and a leading hub for yachting and cruise tourism, while reinforcing Qatar's presence on the international maritime events calendar and within the global tourism and maritime industries.

The Qatar Pavilion builds on the success achieved at the Kuwait Marine Show 2026. It continues to bring Qatari maritime industries to regional and international platforms, supporting national companies as they explore new markets and establish commercial partnerships. It also contributes to the growth of the maritime sector and strengthens Qatar's competitiveness as a regional hub for maritime industries and services.

Commenting on the participation, Eng. Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port, said: "Our participation in the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show reflects Old Doha Port's commitment to supporting national maritime industries and strengthening their presence in regional and international markets by opening new avenues for commercial growth and strategic partnerships. Qatari companies and manufacturers bring the technical expertise, manufacturing capability and craftsmanship to compete beyond the local market. Through the Qatar Pavilion, we are providing a unified platform that connects them directly with buyers, distributors and partners from across the Gulf, creating new commercial opportunities and supporting the growth of their businesses. We remain committed to empowering national companies, strengthening the competitiveness of Qatari maritime industries and establishing their place within the regional and global maritime sector."

Now in its eighth edition, the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show attracts boat and yacht owners, distributors, investors and maritime industry specialists, alongside companies operating in fishing, watersports and marine equipment. This year's edition is expected to welcome broad participation from regional and international companies, providing Qatari exhibitors with direct opportunities to showcase their products and explore new areas of cooperation and business.

The Qatar Pavilion brings together Tornado Boat Factory, Halul Boats, Fulk Yachts, Doha Craft and Balhambar Boats Factory. Together, the five companies reflect the diversity of Qatar's boatbuilding industry, ranging from fiberglass vessels for leisure, fishing, commercial and government use to luxury yachts designed in Qatar and built to exacting standards and individual client specifications.

Beyond showcasing the participating companies, the pavilion provides them with a platform to explore sales, distribution, export and partnership opportunities, while gaining a closer understanding of market trends and demand across the GCC. It also places Qatari companies alongside international manufacturers, suppliers and industry decision-makers, creating opportunities for knowledge exchange and relationships that support future collaboration and a more connected Gulf maritime sector.

The sea has shaped Qatar's history for generations through fishing, pearl diving, trade and boatbuilding. Today, a modern maritime sector carries that legacy forward with a clear commercial outlook. As Qatar's historic harbor and a leading national waterfront, Old Doha Port continues to support efforts to showcase Qatari capabilities and strengthen their presence at regional and international events.

Old Doha Port's support for Qatari manufacturers and entrepreneurs as they expand beyond the local market stems from its role in growing the national maritime economy and helping the private sector benefit from regional and international opportunities. This aligns with the aspirations of Qatar National Vision 2030 to build a more diversified and sustainable economy.