MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Bern: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani was accorded an official reception ceremony at the Swiss Parliament building in Bern, on the occasion of His Highness's state visit to the Swiss Confederation.

Upon arrival at the parliament building, His Highness was welcomed by President of the Swiss Confederation HE Guy Parmelin.

The official reception ceremony began with Their Excellencies members of the official Swiss delegation shaking hands with HH the Amir, while Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness, shook hands with HE the President of the Swiss Confederation.

Following this, the national anthems of Qatar and Switzerland were played. HH the Amir then inspected the guard of honor, after which His Highness and HE the Swiss President proceeded to greet the members of the Swiss public who had gathered to welcome them.