MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In line with the new Traffic Law No. 19 of 2026, motorists are required to follow specific rules when driving near trams in the country, including maintaining a safe distance and ensuring tram tracks are not obstructed.

As published in the Official Gazette, Article 71 outlines obligations of vehicle drivers on the road, drivers must always maintain a safe distance of not less than (5) meters when driving behind the tram. Drivers are also prohibited from slowing down or stopping without reason when driving in front of a tram, or overtaking it from either the right or left side.

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Violations of this rule shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years, and a fine not exceeding (20,000) twenty thousand riyals, or by either of these two penalties, according to Article 110 of the law.

Under Article 85 regarding parking and stopping rules, motorists are prohibited from stopping or parking on tram tracks or next to them in a way that obstructs tram movement or forces other drivers to obstruct tram movement.

Violations of this rule shall be punished by imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, and by a fine not exceeding (10,000) ten thousand riyals, or by either of these penalties, as mentioned in Article 111. Under Article 100, vehicles found violating parking and stopping regulations may also have wheel locks placed on them or be towed.

Article 64 also prohibits driving on tram tracks in violation of traffic signals. Violation of this rule shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months, and a fine not exceeding (6,000) six thousand riyals, or by either of these two penalties, as per Article 114.

Trams operate in several areas across country, including in Lusail City, Msheireb Downtown Doha and Education City.