MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: From reckless driving and jumping red lights to handheld phones, Qatar's new Traffic Law identifies 11 offences for which courts may order vehicle confiscation following conviction.

Article 117 of the Traffic Law issued under Law No. 19 of 2026 allows confiscation alongside other applicable penalties, while safeguarding the rights of third parties acting in good faith.

The law was published in the Official Gazette on November 18, 2026.

Which offences can lead to confiscation?

Article 117 states:“Without prejudice to the penalties and other measures stipulated in this Law / Act or any other Law / Act, and to the rights of bona fide third parties, the court may order the confiscation of the motor vehicle if it convicts the accused of any of the following Crimes”

1. Driving a vehicle on the road recklessly, carelessly, or in a manner that endangers people's lives.

2. Driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, narcotics, or any other psychotropic substances.

3. Using a mobile phone or other devices in any manner while driving, by using one's hand to hold and use it, in the event of recidivism.

4. Operating a vehicle under a license that has been judicially or administratively withdrawn.

5. Driving a vehicle with a driving license that has been judicially or administratively withdrawn.

6. Fleeing or attempting to flee in the event of committing a traffic accident or in the event of an order to stop issued by a member of the Police force.

7. Passing red traffic lights or hand signals.

8. Driving a vehicle at a speed exceeding the prescribed speed limit by more than (60) kilometers per hour.

9. Driving a vehicle against the direction of traffic on highways or ring roads.

10. Participating in a road race without a written Permit or in violation of the Permit.

11. Starting off or swerving the vehicle suddenly, resulting in the tires spinning and emitting disturbing sounds, without causing damage to the road, in the event of recidivism.