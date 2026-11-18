MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Bern: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited the Federal Assembly of Switzerland (the Swiss Parliament) at the Federal Palace in Bern today.

Upon his arrival, His Highness was welcomed by President of the Swiss Confederation HE Guy Parmelin.

In an address to the Federal Council and the Federal Assembly, HH the Amir emphasized that the partnership between Qatar and the Swiss Confederation is built on mutual trust and respect.

His Highness noted that this partnership has been strengthened since the establishment of diplomatic relations through political dialogue and cooperation in trade, investment, and scientific research. His Highness highlighted the shared commitment of both nations to upholding human dignity and rights, as well as their belief that peace and prosperity are intrinsically linked.

HH the Amir expressed his aspiration to expand trade and investment, and to strengthen ties between the institutions and companies of both countries, particularly in the knowledge economy, energy, and healthcare sectors. He pointed to the vast potential for cooperation in education, scientific research, technology, innovation, and sustainable development.

He further affirmed that the Qatar National Vision 2030 serves as a framework for human development, economic diversification, and sustainability, and that the partnership with Switzerland contributes to these efforts.

Reflecting on the nature of prosperous nations, HH the Amir stressed that they do not exist in isolation from their surroundings, nor should their prosperity come at the expense of others. His Highness noted that when nations invest in people, exchange knowledge, and create opportunities, they can prosper together, transforming their own progress into a source of further opportunity and stability for all.

His Highness added that lasting stability in the region requires dialogue, respect for the sovereignty of states, adherence to international law, and the protection of civilians. He affirmed that the State of Qatar will continue to pursue this approach, in cooperation with partners such as Switzerland, to de-escalate tensions and promote peaceful solutions.

His Highness expressed his hope that this visit would open new horizons for long-term, practical cooperation, rooted in the respective strengths of both nations and the aspirations of their peoples. His Highness also voiced his confidence that the two countries would continue working together toward greater peace, stability, and prosperity.

For his part, HE the President of the Swiss Confederation delivered an address welcoming His Highness the Amir and his accompanying delegation. He underscored the historic significance of this visit, the first state visit by HH the Amir to Switzerland, and conveyed the Swiss Federal Council's positive outlook on the future of relations between the two nations.

The President lauded the evolution of these ties into a multifaceted partnership spanning foreign policy, the economy, the financial sector, education, scientific research, and culture, a partnership built upon mutual trust, reliability, a long-term vision, and a commitment to creating new opportunities for businesses and individuals alike.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in the economic, financial, and scientific spheres, building upon the existing free trade agreement between the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which serves as a robust legal foundation for bilateral relations.

His Excellency commended the State of Qatar's role in mediation and conflict resolution, highlighting the complementarity of Qatari and Swiss expertise and the importance of building upon the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries in 2025.

He welcomed the State of Qatar's accession as a partner state to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), coinciding with Switzerland's chairmanship of the organization, and expressed his country's solidarity with the leadership and people of Qatar in light of regional conflicts, emphasizing the importance of de-escalation and respect for international humanitarian law.

HH the Amir was accompanied during the visit by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, along with Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanied HH the Amir during the visit.