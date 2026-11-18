MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Bern: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin held an official talks session at the Bernerhof in the capital Bern.

At the outset of the meeting, HE the Swiss President welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, stressing his delight at receiving HH in Bern and expressing his hope that the visit will enhance bilateral cooperation between Qatar and Switzerland. His Excellency praised the progress made on cooperation recently, and said he looked forward to cooperation expanding to include all fields.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his happiness with the state visit he was making to Switzerland, expressing his thanks to HE the President, the government, and people of Switzerland for the good reception and generous hospitality. His Highness highlighted the strength of Qatari-Swiss ties and their continued growth, given the friendship between the two countries and joint cooperation in different fields.

The session was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani, and the members of the delegation accompanying His Highness.

On the Swiss side, it was attended by Vice President of the Swiss Confederation and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs HE Ignazio Cassis, Member of the Federal Council and Head of the Federal Department of Finance HE Karin Keller-Sutter, Member of the Federal Council and Head of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications HE Albert Rosti, Spokesperson for the Federal Council and Vice Chancellor HE Nicole Lamon, State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) HE Helene Budliger Artieda, along with several other high-ranking officials.