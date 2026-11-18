(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Indian sports-tech company khel claims a global first with remotely operated, cloud-based Decision Review System, bringing advanced cricket officiating within reach of more boards, leagues and grounds.

Khel - A pathbreaking cricket technology

For over 25 years, the Decision Review System (DRS) has remained a technology largely accessible to cricket's biggest tournaments and wealthiest boards. Expensive equipment, specialist travelling crews and complex on-ground installations have made its adoption difficult for smaller cricketing nations and domestic competitions for large cricket boards as well.

That model could now be changing.

Khel, an Indian cricket technology company backed by IIT Madras & industry leaders like Satya Narayanan R, Krishnakumar Srinivasan and others has developed what it describes as the world's first cloud-based DRS system. By moving decision processing to the cloud, the company is fundamentally changing how DRS can be deployed, potentially making advanced decision-making technology accessible to a much wider section of the cricketing ecosystem.

Its cloud-based offering, Khel Lite, works through a permanent installation at a cricket ground. Match footage is captured at the venue, while decisions are processed remotely. Unlike conventional DRS deployments, the system does not require a travelling technical team and extensive equipment to be brought in for each tournament or match.

The technology is already operational in Al Amarat, Oman and Puducherry, India demonstrating a model that could significantly reduce the logistical and cost barriers associated with DRS adoption.

Srilankan cricket legend and Chief Development Officer, Oman Cricket , Duleep Mendis said,“We appreciate Khel for partnering with us in bringing this technology to Oman. We look forward to building on this collaboration and further developing the technology to support the continued growth of cricket in the country.”

Khel Founder, Vivek Gawri commented,“For cricket boards, particularly in associate nations and emerging cricket markets, access to DRS has traditionally been constrained by the economics of deployment. A cloud-based model opens up the possibility of bringing advanced decision support to more grounds, competitions and levels of the game.”

Khel Founder, Vaibhav Arora says that“Khel's ambition is captured in a simple proposition: DRS for every match, every ground - not just the few that can afford it.”

The company's technology portfolio extends beyond cloud DRS. Its flagship Khel Pro system offers a comprehensive DRS and analytics suite, including LBW ball-tracking TrakprediktTM edge detection through its NickSenseTM technology, auto no-ball, wides, run-outs, stumpings, live ball speed, football style player tracker and full analytics suite. The company also integrates live digital telecast and replay capabilities through the same infrastructure, alongside software for match management and cricket administration.

Khel has emerged as a technology partner to several cricket associations and leagues across India and Asia. Its deployments include the Maharaja Trophy in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh Premier League, Kerala Cricket League, Odisha Premier League, Vidarbha Premier League and Puducherry Premier League. Internationally, its engagements include Oman Cricket, the Nepal Premier League and World Legends League Cricket.

The company has also been in touch with the BCCI on initiatives to bring DRS and analytics to top-level domestic cricket.

With its combination of cloud infrastructure, decision technology and integrated cricket administration solutions, Khel is positioning itself as more than a DRS provider. It is seeking to redefine the technological infrastructure supporting the modern game.