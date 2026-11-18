(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

From 18 to 20 December, fans can look forward to a 1,500-strong drone light show, at the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Rave & Drone Party at Sentosa with DJ RAW to keep the energy going after dark.

A nearly 10m, larger-than-life BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Giant Inflatable at Palawan Beach anchors the beachside festivities, with tents, tables and DJ sets offering fans a sun-soaked celebration by day.

The BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Run at Sentosa on 12 December takes 5,000 runners on a 3km route at Palawan Green, complete with exclusive race pack items.

The official BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Fan Village takes over Resorts World Sentosa from 16 – 22 December, bringing mission-based team challenges and immersive PLAY, TASTE and BEAUTY zones.

Fans can get their adrenaline pumping with BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Night Out at Universal Studios Singapore on 21 December. The electric after-dark party features Korean DJ sensation DJ JAGI spinning iconic hits, access to selected rides, fan games, a high-energy dance showcase and BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Fireworks which will light up the night to themed music. Fans can also catch the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Lightscape at Universal Studios Singapore from 4 December 2026 to 3 January 2027, a projection mapping that illuminates the iconic Revenge of the Mummy façade with themed content.

Sentosa will become the single largest stop in 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE' this December, as Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) and Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) collaborate to roll out an immersive celebration across the island.



Sentosa Island Transforms into Largest Single Stop for 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE'



From 4 December onward, Sentosa and RWS will transform the island into the largest integrated stop for 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE'. Running from 4 to 31 December on Sentosa and 4 December 2026 to 3 January 2027 at RWS and featuring immersive installations, beachside experiences, a fan village, after-dark entertainment and themed stays, 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE' at Sentosa invites fans to extend the experience across one of Asia's leading leisure destinations.



As part of the experience, fans can gather at THE CITY-themed installations and share-worthy photo-points, participate in the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Stamp Rally at Sentosa on Weverse located at Beach Station Guest Services and Resorts World Sentosa, connect with fellow fans at dedicated fan zones and immerse themselves in exclusively curated 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE' experiences across Sentosa and RWS.



Singapore's Island Playground bringing 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE' to Life

Across three themed zones, immersive installations, festive displays and beachside activities keep the celebration going from day to night.



The fan journey begins into and around Sentosa with the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Themed Sentosa Express and BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Themed cable car – Sentosa Line. Make sure to catch all three designs, offering a first glimpse of the island-wide celebration. Keep an eye out on the roads too, as dedicated buses wrapped in vibrant designs – featuring BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Night Out at Universal Studios Singapore and BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Fan Village – shuttle fans to Resorts World Sentosa.



A day-to-night beach celebration at Palawan Beach

The nearly 10m, larger-than-life pixel art BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Giant Inflatable at Palawan Beach takes centre stage off the coast of Palawan Beach and anchors the 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE' festivities at the beachfront.



By day, Palawan Beach becomes the social hub of 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE' at Sentosa. Fans can unwind under parasols amidst the sun, sand and sea, accompanied by a DJ spinning top hits for a beachside fan celebration. From 18 to 20 December, fans can look forward to an expanded fan experience with a series of standout experiences. The BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Rave & Drone Party at Sentosa, featuring live DJing by local K-pop deejay and Waterbomb Singapore performer DJ RAW, offers fans a platform to carry on the adrenaline, celebrate and get into the spirit together. As the sun sets, fans can look forward to non-stop hits as they celebrate into the night.



As night falls, fans can also look forward to the skies of Palawan Beach coming alive with a 1,500-strong BTS-themed drone light show set to BTS music in partnership with Visa. Fans can also sign up for the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Run at Sentosa on 12 December, which will span a 3km route. With exclusive Race Pack merchandise such as T-shirts, bags and swimming floats, runners can enjoy a fun-filled run with fan favourite hits bringing up the energy along the route, ending off at Palawan Green where they can commemorate their finish at the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Photo Points at Palawan Green and end off the night with the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Rave with DJ RAW.



'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE' Photo Points across the island

The BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Photo Points, a series of installations and photo points, also invite fans to find their own escape across Sentosa. From Central Beach Bazaar to Palawan Green, five unique and immersive installations featuring convex-mirror walls and surfboards let fans step out of the everyday, playfully bending and fragmenting the world around them. Themed around Escape, Play, Unwind and Explore, these picture-perfect experiences set the scene for fans to immortalise their fan experience on the island through memorable snapshots.



Alongside the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Tape Hammocks at Sensoryscape, Symphony Streams and Scented Sphere will also play music that adds a different dimension to the garden's multisensory experience.



More ways to experience 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE' at Sentosa

Selected island partners will also feature themed experiences, with more details to be unveiled on Sentosa's website.



For more information and the full list of participating partners and offers, please refer to the website here.



'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE' at Resorts World Sentosa

At Resorts World Sentosa, 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE' will form a key highlight of the resort's year-end celebrations. From a dedicated Fan Village filled with interactive experiences and opportunities for fans to connect, to an after-hours party at Universal Studios Singapore and themed hotel stays, RWS offers fans more ways to celebrate together.



A dedicated Fan Village for the fans

BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Fan Village



At the heart of the celebration lies the official BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Fan Village. Running from 16 – 22 December at Resorts World Convention Centre, this vibrant experiential basecamp invites fans to connect, play and immerse themselves in the experience.



Team up for TEAM ON THE RUN!, a mission-based team challenge available as a separately ticketed experience. Fans work together in teams to complete a series of interactive missions. Each participant will receive a team memento, and each team will receive a complimentary commemorative photograph. The Fan Village will also feature a welcome tunnel, a larger-than-life Music Box installation, and dedicated spaces for fans to gather.



Across the specially curated PLAY, TASTE, and BEAUTY Zones, fans can capture memories at photo booths, explore food and beverage offerings that combine Korean favourites with Singapore flavours, as well as personalise their look with hair tinsels and face gems. Together, the zones offer a multi-sensory destination for fans to participate, connect and create memories. Guests may also redeem exclusive themed gifts-with-purchase through qualifying spend at participating Fan Village offerings, as well as through the purchase of select passes, attraction tickets and hotel stays. They can also redeem exclusive themed gifts-with-purchase at the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Fan Village. These limited-edition keepsakes are available while stocks last. For more information, please refer to the website here.



Keep the party going at BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Night Out at Universal Studios Singapore

The excitement continues after dark with the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Night Out at Universal Studios Singapore, a special after-hours celebration for fans on 21 December. From 8pm – 1am, fans can enjoy access to selected rides across the park, fuel up with specially curated food and beverage offerings, and dance the night away to KPOP DJ sensation DJ JAGI spinning iconic hits.



Adding to the celebration is a BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Fireworks show that will light up the night sky to themed music. Another highlight of the night is the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Lightscape, a projection-mapping that illuminates the iconic Revenge of the Mummy façade with specially curated themed content. Fans can also compete in trivia and fan challenges for the chance to win prizes, making for an electric night packed with music, thrills and unforgettable memories.



Let BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Fireworks and Lightscape light up your nights at Universal Studios Singapore this December

Beyond the one-night celebration on 21 December, themed fireworks will continue to be presented at Universal Studios Singapore on selected nights from 4 December 2026 to 2 January 2027.



Fans can also catch BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Lightscape nightly from 7.30pm, from 4 December 2026 to 3 January 2027.



Extend the celebration with BTS THE CITY ARIRANG STAY Experience

For fans looking to indulge in the ultimate getaway, BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Stay Experience transforms a hotel stay into an extension of the celebration. Fans can book curated rooms at Hotel Ora and Equarius Hotel, alongside the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG: Signature Stay Experience at The Laurus. These curated hotel packages include specially designed in-room themed touchpoints, such as a themed room keycard and exclusive take-home themed merchandise, creating memorable moments throughout the guest journey.



Savour the Flavour

Fans can look forward to a feast that mirrors the energy of the festivities. The star of the menu is a limited-edition signature sharing box (S$45++) that features a harmonious blend of Korean and local flavours. Highlights include the bold Mala Gochujang Beef Skewers, citrusy sweet Golden Yuja Prawn and a smoky rich Bulgogi Cod, capped off with the Berry Muscat Crystal Mousse, a dreamy vanilla mascarpone dessert with raspberry glaze, muscat grapes and grape jelly crystals. The BTS THE CITY ARIRANG: RWS Flavours in Harmony signature sharing box is available at select dining outlets across RWS, including Horatio, Syun, Quan and Kamon.



For more information and the full list of participating partners and offers, please refer to the website here. Visa cardholders enjoy early access ticket sales on RWS' official website from 10-11 November for selected themed activations, ahead of the general sale.



“The 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE' island-wide fan activation presents a unique opportunity for Sentosa to welcome fans from around the world by transforming the island into the largest single stop of 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE'. On Sentosa, we elevate the 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE' enjoyment beyond installations and“Instagrammable” spots – we create unique and immersive experiences such as runs and drone shows to create a one-stop island playground of diverse and iconic memories. This close collaboration with Resorts World Sentosa allows us to create an immersive celebration across Sentosa that extends the fans' excitement through December, giving guests and fans alike even more reasons to return, explore and make memories throughout the festive season,” said Mr Michael Ma, Assistant Chief Executive (Business & Digital Technology Group), Sentosa Development Corporation.



Ms Lena Lee, Executive Vice President, Attractions & Destination Experience, Resorts World Sentosa said,“As the home of the official BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Fan Village, Resorts World Sentosa is proud to be where fans come together to celebrate a shared passion that transcends borders and languages. Beyond the Fan Village and the party at Universal Studios Singapore, we invite visitors to turn their pilgrimage into a complete getaway this holiday season, whether that means staying at our hotels, exploring our attractions or discovering the over 40 dining and lifestyle concepts our integrated resort offers.”



More than a destination

Through 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE', Sentosa and RWS are creating a destination-wide celebration that brings together music, community, entertainment and tourism in one integrated fan experience.



From immersive installations and beachside festivities to themed accommodation, retail experiences and fan gatherings, the partnership reimagines how destinations can engage global audiences like international fan communities while reinforcing Sentosa's position as one of Asia's leading leisure and lifestyle destinations.



For more information about 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE' at Sentosa and RWS, please visit [ ] and [ ] respectively.



About Sentosa

Sentosa, where discovery never ends, is Asia's leading leisure destination and Singapore's premier island resort getaway, located within 15 minutes from the central business and shopping districts. The island resort is managed by Sentosa Development Corporation, which works with various stakeholders in overseeing property investments, attractions development, and operation of the various leisure offerings and management of the residential precinct on the island.



The 500-hectare island resort is home to an exciting array of themed attractions, award-winning spa retreats, lush rainforests, golden sandy beaches, resort accommodations, world-renowned golf courses, a deep-water yachting marina and luxurious residences – making Sentosa a vibrant island resort for business and leisure. Sentosa is also home to Singapore's first integrated resort, Resorts World Sentosa, which operates Southeast Asia's first Universal Studios theme park.



Situated on the eastern end of Sentosa Island is Sentosa Cove, an exclusive waterfront residential enclave bustling with more than 2,000 homes, quayside restaurants, retail and specialty shops. The island is also proud to be home to Sentosa Golf Club and its two acclaimed golf courses, The Serapong and The Tanjong. Sentosa Golf Club has hosted a number of high-profile professional and amateur tournaments, including the Singapore Open and HSBC Women's World Championship, welcoming international star players and world-class golf professionals from across the world.



Welcoming a growing number of local and international guests every year, Sentosa is an integral part of Singapore's goal to be a global destination to work, live and play. For more information, please visit .



sentosaofficial @sentosa_island @sentosaisland

About Sentosa Development Corporation

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) was established on 1 September 1972 as a Statutory Board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry. As a master planner, its charter since inception has been to oversee the development, management, marketing and promotion of the island of Sentosa as a resort destination for locals and tourists.



Sentosa Cove Resort Management Pte Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of SDC, while Sentosa Golf Club is a proprietary club of SDC. SDC also owns the Singapore Cable Car Sky Network, managed by Mount Faber Leisure Group Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary.



As a testament to its commitment to sustainability, SDC has been conferred the Global Sustainable Tourism Council – For Destinations (GSTC-D) certificate, making Sentosa the first island destination in Asia to receive this accolade.

About Resorts World Sentosa

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is an integrated resort on Singapore's Sentosa Island and one of the country's most visited leisure destinations, welcoming more than 17 million visitors a year. Spanning 49 hectares, RWS brings together attractions, hotels, dining, entertainment, meetings and conventions, retail, and gaming for local and international guests. Its offerings include Universal Studios Singapore, Singapore Oceanarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, six hotels including The Laurus, a Marriott Luxury Collection Resort, as well as Resorts World Convention Centre, more than 70 dining outlets, and Resorts World Casino. Throughout the year, RWS hosts a diverse line-up of concerts, business events and experiential programming that make it a lifestyle enclave for many visitors.



RWS is wholly owned by Genting Singapore, a company of the Genting Group. For more information, please visit .



ResortsWorldatSentosa @rwsentosa @rwsentosa

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or“Beyond the Scene,” are a South Korean band that have established themselves as one of the defining global acts of the 21st century. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and their deep connection with fans, the band has established a legacy as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), earned seven No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. Released in March 2026, BTS' massively successful fifth studio album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while its lead single“SWIM” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2026, BTS returned to the global stage with the record-breaking 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG” and made history by headlining the first-ever FIFA World Cup Halftime Show, further reinforcing their status as one of the defining cultural acts of their generation.