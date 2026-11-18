(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Antara Senior Care, the senior-care business of Max India Limited, announced that both its Care Homes in Bengaluru, at Whitefield and Bannerghatta, have received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH). The accreditation covers the entire facility at both centres, across all services, which include assisted living, transition care, post-operative care and rehabilitation. With this, Antara has four NABH-accredited care centres across India, the highest number in the country. Half of Antara's eight Care Homes are now NABH-accredited, the highest share among multi-centre care home operators in India.

Care Home in Bengaluru at Whitefield



The milestone strengthens Antara's vision of building a complete continuum of care, in which seniors can access the right level of support as their needs change, from independent living to assisted, transition and specialised care. With a combined capacity of 160 beds, the two accredited Bengaluru centres add to Antara's growing Care Homes network across Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Chennai, and build on the 2025 recognition of Antara Memory Care Home in Gurugram as India's first NABH-accredited dementia care facility.



“We believe that assisted living and transition care should offer the same clinical discipline that people trust in a hospital, in a setting that feels like home. NABH accreditation recognises our continued efforts to make quality, safety and compassion an integral part of how we care for seniors every day. Having four accredited centres is an important step in our journey to set the benchmark for quality in assisted care in India, and we remain committed to ensuring that every senior, at every stage of life, receives care that is safe, dignified and personal,” said Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services.



“Accreditation is not a certificate that is earned on a single day. It begins with training and awareness-building on processes within the centre, followed by a self-assessment using the NABH toolkit. A team of two independent external assessors then conduct the on-site assessment, and a review committee examines the outcome before accreditation is granted. At Antara, this journey comes naturally because quality is part of our culture of care. It is rooted in Sevabhav, the spirit of service that guides every member of our team, and it is strengthened through continuous training, so that our people are equipped to care for seniors as they would for their own family. NABH accreditation is a validation of the culture and systems we have built, and the way we deliver care at every Antara centre. We are working towards ensuring the same standard across every Antara centre,” said Prem Singh Rathore, Executive Vice President & Chief Quality Officer, Antara Senior Care.



NABH, a constituent board of the Quality Council of India, sets national benchmarks for patient safety, clinical quality and care processes. Antara's care teams are trained through Samarth, its in-house geriatric care training programme accredited by the Healthcare Sector Skill Council, which supports consistent standards across its centres.



Antara's Care Homes serve seniors who need long-term care with constant medical and nursing supervision, as well as those recovering from surgery, illness or hospitalisation who need short-term support before returning home.



About Antara Senior Care

Launched in 2013, Antara is the senior-care business of Max India Limited, part of the USD6.3-billion Max Group. It is an integrated ecosystem for senior care, operating in two main lines of business – Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services. Antara's first senior residential community in Dehradun, comprising nearly 200 families, caters to their social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs. Its second senior living community in Noida's Sector-150 has started welcoming families into the 340 apartments built in Phase 1. Expanding its footprint in Gurugram, Antara will manage senior living residences, dedicated spaces for senior living, and primary healthcare services at Estate 360 and Estate 361, developed by group company Max Estates. Antara's Assisted Care Services include Care Homes and Services, AGEasy, and Antara Integrated Wellness Clinic. This line of business caters to seniors, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues. With eight facilities and 485 beds across Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Chennai, Care Homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short-term care services for recuperation of seniors. Its care at home services, offered in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai, provide well-equipped, trained professionals offering care to seniors inside their home's comfort. AGEasy, the direct-to-consumer business arm focusing on senior-specific products and solutions for active ageing, has touched over 9 lakh lives since inception in 2023. Antara Integrated Wellness Clinic combines modern medicine with evidence-based traditional therapies through a multidisciplinary team of doctors to deliver personalised care plans.