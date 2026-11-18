MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

SECRETARY RUBIO: I wanted to come here today, this morning, to offer just full transparency on what we know as a government and how we view these events. The first thing I want to make very clear is that we have zero evidence whatsoever, we have no indication, no evidence, and no reason to believe at all that any of these incidents are related to each other. In essence, the Microsoft incident has nothing to do with what we saw with the FAA; the FAA has nothing to do with what we saw with the banks a few days ago. These issues that have – we've seen from a technical standpoint are completely unrelated one from another. That is what we have seen. That's what all the evidence indicates. That's what all our information indicates. And to this point, we have absolutely no reason to believe otherwise, that these things are related in any way.

The second is that we have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation-state, with a malign actor of any kind. Again, we have no evidence of that. We have no indications of that. We have no reason to believe that.

So, the two points that I wanted – the three points I want to drive is the first, we fully acknowledge that this is unsettling to see these reports day after day of some technical failures. We get it. In our own lives, we see it the same way, and obviously you have questions, and we're asking the right questions and believe getting the right answers. Number two, the second point is while acknowledging that, we want everyone in America to know that we have absolutely no reason to believe, we have no evidence, no indications of any kind that these – that these incidents are related to each other or that any of them have anything to do with a malign actor, with a cybercriminal, with a disgruntled former employee, with anything along those lines. Each of them are distinct and they're different in their causation, in some cases highly technical in ways that I would refer you to the companies impacted to describe to you further, and others in ways that the FAA and Secretary Duffy has already described to you in previous briefings and interactions.

But that's the message I want to get out there. We take these things very seriously. Obviously, we're always vigilant. We're always on the lookout for anything that poses a threat to the American people, to the American economy, or to the national security. We are always hypervigilant about that, and we're always on the lookout for it. But we see no indications that these things are interrelated, one event to the other, or that they're the work of malign actors.

Okay.

QUESTION: Sir, is it fair to say that there's no link in terms of artificial intelligence with some of these issues that we're seeing?

SECRETARY RUBIO: In terms – I'm sorry, I don't understand your –

QUESTION: That artificial intelligence may have played a role in some of these issues.

SECRETARY RUBIO: Well, look, I would say on that front a couple things. The first is we have every company in America now – rightfully so. If you're a major bank, if you're a hospital, if you're a utility, every major company or entity in the United States has a full-scale cyber security team in place. They have full-scale cyber security. And these cyber security teams do something all day long. Number one is they defend against attacks that may be coming against them, more often than not by cybercriminals. And this is not new; this has been going on for years. We know this. You've seen reports of that in the past.

But the other thing they do is they try to identify vulnerabilities and patch them. And so sometimes when you are going in to fix your system because you've identified a vulnerability, it creates a short-term disruption in the way your system works. That's how – that's how it's been described to me. In terms of the role that SI might have played in it, I don't want to speculate on it because, again, every one of these instances is distinct and unique, and I would refer you to the companies.

The other point I would make – and this is actually a positive development – is there was a time in this country where if a company had a cyber incident, a problem, a disruption of some kind, whether it's a cyberattack or just the system didn't work, they were very guarded about reporting it. They didn't want to report it because it hurt their brand or it hurt their stock value or it hurt confidence in the company. I think we've now reached a different era, which is companies – which is a good thing – are now immediately sharing vulnerabilities because they don't want to be accused of covering up something. Obviously in the case of a bank, if people have access problems to their app, they're going to notice that very, very quickly.

So, I would say that we're also entering an era where you're going to see reports like this and they move very quickly because companies are complying very quickly in terms of acknowledging they have a problem while they're trying to fix it. So that's been a factor here as well.

QUESTION: You and the President – you and the President are headed to Shenzhen. It was a fishing village just decades ago, now it's one of the most technologically advanced cities. What are the optics of this with the U.S. facing all of these outages and problems as you head there?

SECRETARY RUBIO: I don't know of any advanced economy in the world that doesn't face some challenges when it comes to cyber or when it comes to – because these cybercriminals – put aside nation-states and malign actors. There is an entire network of cyber criminals around the world that make their living, if that's what you want to call it, by stealing things online, whether it's crypto theft, whether it's hacking into systems and holding them for ransomware. Ransomware, for example, is not new. We know local governments have been impacted around the world, not just in the United States, by ransomware for a while. So, I think every country you go to has the same concerns with regards to that.

The more technology becomes embedded into our everyday lives, the more these vulnerabilities become real. Now, there was a time when people used to physically go in with masks and guns and rob banks. Now they can do it from behind a computer screen halfway around the world, and every – and every major economy in the world is facing that same challenge. That includes the Chinese. I know that's something they've raised in the past and they're concerned about.

QUESTION: Do you have any intelligence about the CNN report regarding the dirty bomb the Iranians are looking into to detonate in Washington, D.C.?

SECRETARY RUBIO: Yeah, it's interesting to me. First of all, if I had intelligence, it would be intelligence; it would be classified. These people that go around just talking about stuff – let me tell you guys something. Some of your intelligence sources are liars. Others are liars and criminals. They're liars because they're making up – they're arguing they have access to something they don't, and – but because they have an email address in the government there's somehow credibility with you.

So number one, you have a bunch of liars out there that pitch stuff to people. I'm not talking about that report in specific, just in general. And the second is you have liars who are criminals, because not only are they making things up, but maybe it's half true but they are sharing intelligence information in the way they shouldn't be.

As far as that specific report is concerned, the United States is always on the lookout for anyone who tries to do harm to our country and to our people, and we have threat streams every day and the majority of them are not credible. We have to follow up on them. Suffice it to say that we're always on the lookout for anything that's a threat to the safety and security of the United States.

QUESTION: Do you think this is credible, though? Are you concerned about an imminent attack on Washington, D.C.?

SECRETARY RUBIO: I am not. But again, we're concerned every day about anything that threatens our country. And sadly, unfortunately, if they're good at what they're doing you oftentimes won't see it; the intelligence may not gather it if they're good at what their job or what they're trying to get done. But I feel a lot of confidence in our intelligence services. I have a lot of confidence in our systems of being able to identify these things ahead of time. I don't think there's any imminent threat. I think there are existing – let there be no doubt, whether it's the Iranian regime or terrorists around the world who have repeatedly said that they want to harm Americans – the Iranians have been chanting“Death to America” since 1979. Their regime has been. So, we know that there are elements out there that want to do harm to the United States, but that specific report, I won't even comment on it because I don't know who's leaking this stuff to you guys, but they're either showboats and liars or – and probably criminals if they're saying anything that's even half true.

QUESTION: The Putin and Xi trilat?

SECRETARY RUBIO: Yeah.

QUESTION: Mr. Secretary, everything that we're seeing, even if these outages aren't necessarily cyber related in terms of the evidence that we have right now, does it at least highlight the potential for these types of attacks now that we see AI and SI really coming online? And that comes against the backdrop of everything with Nvidia, Jensen Huang selling chips to China. Do you think that in some way that highlights everything that we've seen in the media lately regarding –

SECRETARY RUBIO: Yeah, two things can be true, right? Number one is with things that are happening now, it may have nothing to do with a cyber vulnerability or a cybercriminal or a cyber actor. And that's my message to you today: These instances have nothing to do with – these incidents that we're – you've been reporting on have nothing to do with each other. They're all not interrelated. They are separate and distinct events. And second of all, we have no evidence that any of them have anything to do with a cybercriminal or so forth. All of that is true.

Separate from that, there is the reality that yes, as we become – as everything we do now is infused by technology, as everything we do now has – it will come with the vulnerabilities that technology brings. And so, I think there's no doubt that there is a credible topic that needs to be discussed as far as cyber security is concerned in our country and the risks that new technologies pose to both our national security and our economic well-being. Both are true. These – but these events have nothing to do with that, but I think highlight the reality that we are now deeply interconnected with technology and virtually every aspect of our life is impacted by technology from whether your flight takes off to whether you have access to your bank account to whether your cell phone is working in the proper way. I mean, all of these things are interrelated and – but both things can be true.

QUESTION: Jensen Huang is lobbying for his job –

QUESTION: (Inaudible.) On Kim Jong-un, is that a serious and earnest idea to have him come meet the President, or is that just more of an idea that's just being floated?

SECRETARY RUBIO: No, it's serious in the sense that I think the President has never viewed meeting and talking to someone as a concession. He has often made the case – and I think rightfully so – that how are you going to solve problems with people you have disagreements with if you don't speak to them, if you're not willing to engage with them. I think there's been this conventional thought in American foreign policy that if you meet with someone, you give them credibility; if you meet with someone, you somehow are saying that everything they're doing is good or right. And that's not the way the President views it, and I'm glad he doesn't view it that way.

The President views it this way: If we have a problem with North Korea, the only way we're ever going to solve it is if we engage with them. Now, that may not be possible, and I'm not telling you that there will be a meeting tomorrow. I'm just saying that that's – the President is willing to meet and discuss, as he did during his first term. Whether that will lead to a positive outcome, we'll never find out if we don't try. And it may not happen, but he's prepared to do it. He has made that clear in the past.

All right?

QUESTION: Jensen Huang is (inaudible) lobbying for his job –

QUESTION: So on – on this – on (inaudible) these outages, is the administration concerned that Americans are going out and stockpiling, Americans are going to banks –

SECRETARY RUBIO: Yeah, well that's why I'm here –

QUESTION: – and taking out cash?

SECRETARY RUBIO: Yeah.

QUESTION: Are you worried about a run on banks?

SECRETARY RUBIO: I'm not – I'm not sure I'm here to address a run on banks. I'm here to address what you've just pointed, and that is people are fearful, people are uncertain. And the best way to deal with people's uncertainty and discomfort is to share with them transparently what we know and what we believe in terms of the information we have before us. And that's why I came before you today is to share to people that are nervous we are not under systemic attack. These events – one has nothing to do with the other. They're not interrelated. They're all separate and they're distinct. And we have no evidence – on the contrary, every indicator we have is that every single one of these events has an explanation or a cause that has nothing to do with a cybercriminal, has nothing to do with a hostile actor or another country.

That doesn't mean that there aren't hostile actors and cybercriminals in other countries that aren't trying to harm us. It just means these events have nothing to do with that, and the American people should have confidence in that, and I think the best way to address it with people is just to be straight out and say this is the information we have right now, we have a duty to report that to the American people. If there is a threat to our country and a cause that we've identified, we have a duty to report that to the American people so they can protect themselves and so that we can collectively as a nation confront it. What I'm sharing with you right now is that everything we know at this moment and everything we have reason to believe tells us that these events are not interrelated, these were all distinct events, and that none of them were the work of a malign actor or a cybercriminal. That's the information we have right now.

Okay, guys? Thank you. Thanks.