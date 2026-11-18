MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

At the East Asia Summit in Manila, Philippines on November 17, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, expressed support for ASEAN centrality, and underscored the United States as the region's preferred partner for energy and technology. To advance their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership ahead of the 50th anniversary of U.S.-ASEAN relations, the United States and ASEAN adopted the Comprehensive Work Plan to Implement the U.S.-ASEAN Leaders' Joint Vision Statement to Promote a Stronger, Safer, and More Prosperous ASEAN and America (2026-2030). The United States highlighted its commitment, with allies and partners, to strengthen deterrence to safeguard peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The United States congratulated the Philippines on a successful ASEAN chair year, as the two countries mark 80 years of diplomatic relations.

Promoting Peace and Strengthening a Free and Open Indo-Pacific

Reflecting President Trump's commitment to peace through strength, the United States will continue to lead in the Indo-Pacific and deter any nation in the region tempted to settle disputes by force. The United States will continue to uphold the right of all nations under international law as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS) to exercise freedom of navigation and overflight, including in the South China Sea. Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait remain essential to the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific and the United States opposes any unilateral change to the status quo. The United States remains committed to the complete denuclearization of the DPRK and the full implementation of all DPRK-related UN Security Council resolutions.

Expanding Trade, Energy, and Technology Ties

The United States remains ASEAN's largest single country foreign direct investor, with more than $557 billion in foreign direct investment in the region as of 2025, which supports an estimated 532,000 American jobs. The United States congratulated ASEAN leaders for signing the Digital Economy Framework Agreement, which has the potential to provide U.S. technology companies with greater opportunities in the region's digital economy projected to reach $2 trillion by 2030.

As American Super Intelligence (SI) technology sets the gold standard worldwide, the United States is working with Southeast Asian partners to expand access to U.S. technology, including through the U.S.-ASEAN SI SPARK program, which will help unlock the region's economic potential. By signing the AI Opportunity Statement, Vietnam and Cambodia joined other nations in committing to fostering innovation anchored in trusted partnerships. To support the region's SI readiness, the United States will collaborate with the Government of Indonesia, ASEAN Secretariat, and Carnegie Mellon University to host ASEAN SI Week in Jakarta in December. The United States and the Philippines signed a five-year Economic Prosperity and Resilience Strategic Objective Agreement, which will mobilize investment in critical infrastructure, including in the Luzon Economic Corridor, and secure supply chains with reliable partners.

As one of the world's largest energy producers, the United States can power Southeast Asia's growth for generations. The United States is ready to work with ASEAN to strengthen the region's energy security through support for the ASEAN Power Grid. The United States is sharing its 70 years of experience and leadership in nuclear energy by promoting nuclear safety, security, and nonproliferation in Southeast Asia. Building on our existing 123 Agreements with Indonesia and Vietnam, the United States has entered into 123 Agreements with the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, and launched negotiations with Malaysia. This cooperation will help the region meet its growing energy demand, including reliable power for SI.

The United States is expanding civil nuclear cooperation in Southeast Asia, where energy demand is anticipated to triple by 2050. Consistent with the U.S.-Japan-South Korea Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) on Small Modular Reactor (SMR) deployments, the United States is providing SMR control room simulators and other technical assistance to Indonesia under the Department's Foundational Infrastructure for the Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) program to help establish Indonesia as a regional SMR hub. These partnerships strengthen energy security, drive economic growth, and support jobs in the United States and across the region.

Combating Scams and Transnational Crime

Scam groups based in Southeast Asia stole at least $18.2 billion from Americans and around $23 billion from citizens of ASEAN member states in 2025. In response, President Trump issued Executive Order 14390, titled“Combating Cybercrime, Fraud, and Predatory Schemes Against American Citizens,” and the Department of State has confronted these criminal groups head on.

The Department is directing an additional $26.2 million to train and equip Southeast Asian law enforcement and criminal justice officials to work with U.S. law enforcement to catch and prosecute scam network operators. The United States and 12 regional partners in the Contact Group to Counter Criminal Online Scams agreed to a Statement of Principles to drive joint action to dismantle the scam syndicates targeting our people. The United States and ASEAN also adopted the U.S.-ASEAN Statement on 10 Public-Private Partnership Principles for Tackling Online Scams, deepening regional and private-sector cooperation.