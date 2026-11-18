MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States is taking action against a Hizballah-affiliated front organization and smuggling network that supports the terrorist group's activities. The front organization, Wa Ta'awanu Association, claims to only deliver emergency relief in southern Lebanon, while, in fact, it moves Hizballah operatives, stores the group's weapons, and channels outside donor funds toward Hizballah terrorist activities. Its founder, Afif Abdel Rida Chouman, runs the organization at Hizballah's direction. By supporting Hizballah, Wa Ta'awanu undermines the sovereignty of Lebanon while jeopardizing legitimate efforts to deliver aid to the people of south Lebanon.

Today's action also targets brothers Hassan and Ibrahim Khechen, who have, over the course of their operations, worked with Hizballah to move significant funds from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force. Their network uses Lebanon-based Gold Global Company, Türkiye-based Sankari Gold, and cash couriers to move gold bullion and currency across borders, including from Africa.

The Lebanese people deserve a sovereign, stable country in which the Lebanese state alone holds weapons and authority. Hizballah's continued attempts to sabotage such a future by exploiting humanitarian groups and the private sector are shameful. The United States will continue to block such attempts while encouraging legitimate aid and investment that actually help the Lebanese people – not a Tehran-backed terrorist group.

Today's action is being taken pursuant to the United States' counterterrorism authority, Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended. For more information, please see Treasury's press releases.