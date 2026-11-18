Letter details U.S. manufacturing plans in Houston, a first-quarter 2027 target for California agricultural spraying operations, diversified revenue streams and the legacy Singapore business, with six contracts valued at up to approximately $26.6 million announced in August.

Rantizo (Nasdaq: RNTZ) (“Rantizo” or the“Company”), a Houston-headquartered American drone company, today issued the following letter to shareholders from its President, Marianne McInerney.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

One month ago we completed the $258.8 million transaction that created the Rantizo you own today, and our shares began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker RNTZ. I want to speak with you directly about what we are building, how we intend to earn revenue, and what you should expect from us.

Let me begin with the principle that guides everything else: we are building a business, not simply developing technology.

Our Immediate Priority: Turning Opportunity Into Revenue

We have a strong foundation, an expanding product portfolio and meaningful commercial relationships. Now we need to translate those advantages into measurable business performance. That means building an aggressive, accountable sales organization, pursuing customers across our target markets, expanding our agricultural services business and establishing the manufacturing capabilities needed to support future growth.

We believe in ambitious goals, but companies earn credibility through execution. You should expect us to focus on commercial results, financial discipline and building a sustainable business.

The Next 12 Months

Two milestones define the year ahead. The first is advancing U.S. manufacturing and commercialization of our proprietary drone platforms, including the Harvest 100 heavy-lift agricultural drone and our surveillance and fire mitigation platforms. The second is expanding our agricultural spraying operations, particularly into California, where we see a significant opportunity to build recurring service revenue and strengthen relationships with growers and agricultural retailers.

Agricultural spraying services provide an immediate commercial opportunity while we establish the foundation for a scalable American drone manufacturing business.

Products Built for Underserved Markets

We are focused on underserved markets where customers have specific operational needs that existing technology does not adequately address. The Harvest 100 is an example of that approach: a heavy-lift, autonomous agricultural drone with more than 70% U.S. or allied parts, designed to cover 500 acres per day, for growers and commercial operators who need larger-capacity aircraft. We are applying the same philosophy to wildfire mitigation with Titan, our heavy-lift platform with a 150-kilogram (330-pound) payload, and to surveillance, where on October 28 we unveiled the prototype of a long-range fixed-wing drone, with commercial availability anticipated in mid-2027, subject to completion of testing and manufacturing preparations.

American Manufacturing in Houston

American manufacturing is central to our long-term strategy. We are working to establish domestic manufacturing capabilities in Houston, Texas, with the objective of producing reliable, competitively priced drone platforms designed for U.S. commercial and government customers. Our approach combines strategic technology partnerships, domestic assembly and manufacturing, and a deliberate effort to increase U.S.-sourced content as production scales.

The timing is right. Federal policy is moving the market toward American aircraft: Executive Order 14307 directed federal agencies to prioritize U.S.-made drones, the Federal Communications Commission added foreign-made drones and critical components to its Covered List, and since September 3, 2026, imported unmanned aircraft above 25 kilograms face Section 232 tariffs of up to 100%. The Federal Aviation Administration forecasts that the active U.S. fleet of large drones, those over 55 pounds, will grow from 8,295 aircraft in 2025 to 55,509 by 2030.

We also see domestic manufacturing as an opportunity to create skilled American jobs and to support customers throughout the entire life cycle of their aircraft.

Diversified Revenue Streams

Equally important, we are building a company with diversified revenue streams. Our business model includes drone manufacturing and direct sales, agricultural spraying services, leasing and financing, pilot training, aftermarket parts and support, and potentially recurring service contracts.

That diversification allows us to build customer relationships that extend well beyond the initial aircraft sale, while reducing our dependence on any single product or market. We want to be more than an aircraft manufacturer. We want to provide customers with complete solutions, from the technology itself to the training, services and support required to operate successfully.

California: Targeting the First Quarter of 2027

We are targeting the first quarter of 2027 to launch agricultural spraying operations in California, initially concentrating on four important agricultural counties: Tulare, Kern, Kings and Fresno. These counties represent a significant concentration of high-value crops and growers who can benefit from precision drone applications.

We are developing our market entry through direct grower outreach and our existing master spray agreements with Helena and Nutrien, as well as relationships with other agricultural suppliers. Our initial focus is on establishing an operating presence, securing customers and generating service revenue. Over time, we see California as an important market for introducing the Harvest 100, and as a direct sales channel for our drone products.

The Legacy SKK Business

The legacy SKK business provides an established operating foundation in Singapore, with longstanding relationships in infrastructure and engineering services. In August, the business announced six new contracts in Singapore with an aggregate value of up to approximately $26.6 million, demonstrating continued commercial activity and established relationships in that market.

Our Commitment to You

Our objective is not simply to build drones. It is to build a commercially successful American drone company. We have an ambitious vision for Rantizo, but our immediate focus is straightforward: sell products, deliver services, generate revenue and execute.

Beyond products and revenue, we want to build a company known for doing what it says it will do: meeting our commitments, delivering results and earning the confidence of our customers, employees and shareholders. We want Rantizo to be a company that people are proud to work for, that customers trust and that investors recognize for its long-term potential.

You will hear from us regularly as we do. Thank you for your ownership and your trust.

Sincerely,

Marianne McInerney

President

Rantizo (Nasdaq: RNTZ)

About Rantizo

Rantizo (Nasdaq: RNTZ), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an American drone company developing and commercializing heavy-lift autonomous drones and drone-based services for precision agriculture, forestry and wildfire response, infrastructure inspection and specialized government applications. Its platforms include the Harvest 100 agricultural drone, the Titan firefighting and forestry drone and a long-range fixed-wing surveillance prototype, supported by agricultural spraying services and by purchase, lease and financing options. The Company also operates an established civil engineering business in Singapore. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategy, priorities and milestones; plans to establish and scale domestic manufacturing; the commercialization of the Harvest 100 and other platforms; the targeted timing and scope of agricultural spraying operations in California; anticipated revenue streams and the development of a sales organization; the anticipated commercial availability of the fixed-wing surveillance drone; master spray agreements and other commercial relationships; contracts of the legacy business; product specifications and targeted performance; market forecasts and demand; and the effect of current and proposed federal regulations and tariffs. Master spray agreements do not guarantee any volume of acreage or revenue, and announced contract values may not be fully realized. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to product development and testing, manufacturing readiness, supply chain conditions, licensing and regulatory approvals, changes in law or trade policy, market acceptance, competition, capital requirements and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Third-party forecasts cited in this release are those of their sources. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

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