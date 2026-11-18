Every carrier sees more freight than its own trucks can haul. Graypool Exchange lets carriers take on that freight using another vetted carrier's capacity. One carrier wins the load, the other fills a truck.

Graypool, formerly HOPTEK, the freight monetization platform for truckload carriers, today opened Graypool Exchange: a private network where vetted truckload carriers take on more freight by working with one another.

Exchange works at the moment of decision where a carrier decides whether to accept a tender or bid on a spot load. For every tender and spot offer a carrier sees, Graypool evaluates the carrier's own available capacity alongside that of other Exchange members, helping the carrier choose the most profitable way to cover the freight. Exchange opens with seven founding member carriers.

Carriers routinely see more freight than their own fleets can handle. They turn down tenders they can't cover and sometimes haul freight that another carrier could move more efficiently. Meanwhile, other carriers nearby have trucks looking for freight in the very same markets.

Exchange brings these opportunities together. It allows carriers to work with each other in seconds, within a trusted network and with the shipper's permission.

How Exchange Works

Shippers stay in control. Only freight that shippers permit to be handled by another carrier is eligible for the Exchange. If the shipper requires the contracted carrier to run its freight, that freight stays out of the Exchange. Freight is matched before it moves. Graypool already helps carriers decide which tenders to accept, and which spot offers to bid on. When another member's truck is a better option, Exchange identifies that capacity before the bid is submitted or the tender is accepted. There's no posting or separate bidding round. Only members participate. Exchange is a private network of vetted truckload carriers operating under shared commercial, data, and insurance standards, with interchange agreements approved by their insurers. Each carrier sets its own rules. Members decide which freight they are willing to offer, which loads they will accept, and at what price. Graypool follows these rules and does not override them. Everyone wins. The carrier that wins the freight keeps its shipper relationship and earns a margin. The carrier that hauls it puts an available truck to work. The shipper gets its freight moved by a vetted carrier. Graypool runs the floor fairly. Graypool provides the technology behind each transaction on the Exchange. It never takes possession of freight, takes no side in a trade, and applies the same rules to every member. Every trade is recorded. Each completed transaction is recorded with its price and outcome.

Exchange joins Graypool Accept, which helps carriers decide which tender to take, and Graypool Source, which finds and bids on spot freight.

Graypool's customers include Werner, Marten, Prime, Hirschbach, Paper Transport and Maybach. Werner wins $1.5 million in freight a week through Source, and carriers have booked $150 million in annualized freight revenue through it.

Graypool Exchange is open to carriers by invitation only. Carriers interested in joining can apply at graypool.

About Graypool

Graypool is a freight monetization platform for truckload carriers. It runs the pre-dispatch decisions that turn a carrier's capacity into higher revenue and profitability - which tenders to accept, which spot freight to pursue and at what price, and which part of the business runs each load - and operates Graypool Exchange, a closed venue where member carriers transact freight with one another. Graypool is headquartered in Atlanta and is backed by Jerk Ventures, Kearney, LPX Partners, Venture 53 and Werner Enterprises. Learn more at graypool.

Contact

Meir Kahtan Public Relations

[email protected]

