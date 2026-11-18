Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) highlighted what it considers strategic alignment between its non-lethal public safety technologies and the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee's fiscal year 2027 Homeland Security appropriations explanatory statement. The committee encourages the Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”), including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”) and Customs and Border Protection (“CBP”), to expand access to non-lethal technologies, de-escalation training and scenario-based decision-making. Wrap said these priorities align with its integrated approach combining the BolaWrap(R) 150 remote restraint device, WrapTactics(TM) training platform, operational procedures and ongoing agency support.

The company emphasized its strategy of transitioning from individual device sales toward multi-year programs designed to generate recurring revenue through technology, training and operational support. The committee's explanatory statement also calls for DHS to report on use-of-force policies, non-lethal equipment, training and planned investments within 180 days of the legislation's enactment. Wrap cautioned that the proposed legislation has not been enacted, the committee's language does not specifically reference the company or its products and the statement does not represent a contract award, funding commitment or guaranteed procurement opportunity.

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About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. is a public safety technology company focused on non-lethal response solutions, training, and integrated technologies designed to support law enforcement and security professionals. Through its BolaWrap family of remote restraint devices, training programs, and expanding technology portfolio, WRAP seeks to provide officers and agencies with additional options to manage encounters, support de-escalation, and improve public safety outcomes. For more information, visit

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