Versus Systems, a leading gamification and audience engagement marketing technology developer, is expanding its popular stadium event Filter Fan Cam system with a new mobile version for fan use. The mobile enhancement changes the format from a Fan Cam moment displayed on a stadium video board into a branded activity that attendees can personalize and share themselves using their mobile phones. The mobile experience is designed to let users scan a QR code, open a camera-based web experience, apply branded filters, and create their own photos. Fans can save and share images, extending sponsor exposure beyond the brief moment when someone appears on a stadium screen. Brands and venues can distribute campaign QR codes through in-venue displays, signage and digital promotions, creating additional ways for audiences to enter an activation. The mobile format is designed to provide campaign-level engagement data, including user consent, photo captures, saves and shares, subject to the platform's implementation and applicable privacy requirements. Integration with Versus' Winfinite games could connect photo creation with interactive promotions and rewards.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS), a leading provider of Versus Systems, a leading gamification and audience engagement technology developer, is expanding the role of its Filter Fan Cam augmented-reality platform by bringing the experience directly to fans' mobile phones. The mobile enhancement changes the format from a moment displayed on a stadium video board into a branded activity that attendees can personalize and share themselves.

The shift addresses a practical limitation of traditional in-venue fan cameras: only a small number of spectators appear on the main screen, and each appearance lasts briefly. With Filter Fan Cam Mobile, a QR code can give a much larger audience access to the...

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