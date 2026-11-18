Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) announced that its cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) demining solution, SpotlightAI(TM), received the“Scalable Innovation” award in the Mine Action Innovation Award (“MAIA”) competition, organized by the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (“GICHD”) and funded by donations from the European Union. The competition evaluated 64 international submissions, recognizing technologies with demonstrated operational effectiveness and potential for broader deployment. The award was presented to Safe Pro AI co-founders Jasper Baur and Gabriel Steinberg by Princess Astrid of Belgium during the 2026 Ukraine Mine Action Conference in Brussels on Nov. 17.

The recognition highlights Safe Pro's more than four years of operational experience supporting humanitarian demining efforts in Ukraine. The company's SpotlightAI(TM) technology uses AI-powered small-object detection and mapping capabilities to support the identification of explosive threats and unexploded ordnance. Safe Pro Chairman and CEO Dan Erdberg said the company remains focused on expanding the use of its technology to support humanitarian demining operations in Ukraine and other affected countries.

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About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPAI Ground Truth, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing and mapping, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

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