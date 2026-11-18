MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lankan tea and spice exporters are presenting their products to Middle Eastern buyers at the Organic & Natural Products Expo in Dubai, with a national pavilion supported by the Export Development Board and Sri Lanka's consulate.

The exhibition runs from 16 to 18 November 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Ceylon ECO Spices, New Lanka Global Export Pvt Ltd and Stassen Export are participating in the Sri Lankan display.

Their product range includes Ceylon Tea, herbal infusions, specialty organic teas, single-origin blends and Ayurvedic wellness infusions. Cinnamon, black pepper, cloves, nutmeg and spice extracts are also featured.

The consulate describes the exhibitors' offerings as including certified organic and natural products. The pavilion places tea and spices alongside value-added products intended for buyers interested in sourcing from Sri Lanka.

The wider exhibition connects suppliers with importers, distributors, retailers and other industry participants. Its focus on organic and natural goods provides a setting for exporters to introduce products and discuss potential commercial relationships across Gulf markets.

According to the venue's programme, the exhibition covers five market segments: food and beverages, health and wellness, agriculture and environment, sustainable living, and beauty and cosmetics. These categories bring food suppliers into the same event as businesses working in related consumer and environmental markets. dwt

The Sri Lankan participation was facilitated jointly by the Consulate General in Dubai and the Export Development Board, combining diplomatic support with the country's export-promotion activities.

The exhibition's published opening hours are 10 am to 5 pm, with the final day on 18 November. Visitor registration and event information are available through the organiser's website for buyers and others interested in attending.