MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Hemas Consumer Brands' H.E.R. Foundation by Fems has been recognised in Steward Leadership 25 for its menstrual health programme, which combines education, access to sanitary products and disposal initiatives in Sri Lanka.

Fems describes the recognition as the foundation's first international honour. The programme operates under three pillars, Help, Empower and Rise, and works with medical professionals, community organisations and other partners.

Its activities include menstrual health education in schools, universities, apparel factories, workplaces, prisons and rural communities. The initiative also distributes sanitary products to women in prison and installs dispensers in workplaces, cafés and public venues.

The Purple Bin programme supports disposal facilities in schools alongside education on handling menstrual waste. Fems Aya, the brand's lower-cost sanitary napkin range, forms part of its approach to product affordability.

Digital support is offered through Fio, a trilingual period-tracking app providing information and access to guidance on menstrual concerns. The wider programme aims to address gaps in knowledge and reduce stigma around menstruation.

Marketing director Shiyan Jayaweera linked the award to collaboration among healthcare professionals, institutions and community partners, highlighting their role in bringing menstrual health into public discussion.

Steward Leadership 25 recognises initiatives that combine social or environmental benefits with financially sustainable business models. Its published assessment criteria include impact, intentionality, financial viability, innovation and action beyond regulatory requirements. stewardshipcommon

Fems plans to reach 300,000 people annually, extend Purple Bin to 200 additional schools and install 500 new dispensers nationwide. These are expansion targets, alongside a longer-term ambition to improve menstrual health knowledge among younger generations by 2035.