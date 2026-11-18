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An unexpected deposit isn't automatically yours to spend. Mistaken credits and certain fraudulent transactions can be reversed, potentially leaving you short on money for important bills. Scammers sometimes manufacture fake refunds. Criminals may move money between your own accounts or persuade you to return a payment that could later be reversed. Never send money directly to someone claiming they made a mistake. Contact your bank independently and let the financial institutions investigate and handle legitimate corrections.

An extra $875 in your checking account would normally be welcome news, especially with the holidays approaching and everyday expenses showing no signs of slowing down. But there's a problem: You don't recognize the company that sent it, and you haven't requested a refund.

Maybe it's a billing correction you forgot about. Maybe someone accidentally sent money to the wrong account. Or perhaps it's the beginning of a scam designed to take far more than $875 from your savings.

Whatever the explanation, don't spend the money or send it back just yet. A few simple steps can help you figure out where it came from without putting your finances at risk.

An Unexpected Refund Isn't Necessarily Free Money

Seeing an unfamiliar deposit in your account doesn't automatically make it yours to keep. Banks sometimes receive payments sent to the wrong account, merchants issue duplicate refunds, and financial institutions make processing errors. Depending on the circumstances, those credits may eventually be reversed or corrected. That could leave you scrambling to cover bills if you've already spent the money. Until you know where the deposit came from, consider it unavailable for your household budget.

One particularly troubling scheme involves making victims believe they've received money that was actually theirs all along. In a Federal Trade Commission warning about Amazon impersonators, investigators detailed how criminals moved money between a victim's own bank accounts to create the illusion of a refund. Imagine seeing an extra $1,500 in checking without noticing that your savings balance dropped by exactly the same amount. The caller then apologizes for sending too much and asks you to return the difference. If you comply, you've handed over your own money, and the scammer never had to deposit a penny.

Someone Might Call and Ask You to Return the Money

An unexpected deposit becomes especially suspicious when a stranger contacts you about it. They might claim to be a business owner, an overwhelmed employee, or someone who accidentally entered the wrong account information. The story often comes with an emotional appeal and a request to return the money immediately through Zelle, a wire transfer, or another payment service.

Here's the problem: If the original deposit is later reversed, your separate repayment might not be recoverable. Tell the person to contact their own financial institution and let the banks handle any legitimate correction.

Your Bank Should Be Your First Call

When the deposit doesn't make sense, contact your bank using the telephone number on your card or its official mobile app. Ask where the money originated, whether the transaction is still subject to reversal, and what steps the institution recommends.

For covered electronic transfers, Regulation E's error-resolution provisions provide important rights when consumers report qualifying errors or request clarification about a transaction. Banks generally must investigate qualifying reported errors within 10 business days, although certain circumstances permit longer investigations. These protections don't apply identically to every type of deposit, so ask your bank which rules govern the transaction you're questioning.

Check Your Recent Purchases Before Assuming Fraud

Not every mysterious refund is evidence of criminal activity. A canceled subscription, returned merchandise, insurance adjustment, or utility overpayment might generate a credit weeks after the original transaction. Some companies also process refunds under a parent company's name rather than the brand customers recognize. Look through recent statements and older purchases to see whether the amount matches anything familiar.

If you find a possible connection, verify it through the merchant's official customer service channel rather than contacting an unfamiliar number in the transaction description.

Don't Spend It Just Because Your Balance Increased

There's a difference between money showing up in your account and money you have a legitimate right to keep. Suppose your checking balance jumps from $2,400 to $3,275 after an unexpected $875 credit. You use the extra money for holiday shopping, only to discover a week later that the deposit was reversed. Suddenly, the funds you expected to cover your electric bill and insurance payment are gone. Keeping the questionable amount untouched until the bank resolves the issue can prevent an unpleasant financial surprise.

A Refund Shouldn't Require You to Pay a Fee

Some criminals take a different approach by claiming you're entitled to a refund that hasn't actually arrived. You might receive an email promising reimbursement for an overcharged subscription, a canceled purchase, or money supposedly recovered from an earlier scam. Before releasing the funds, however, the sender demands a processing fee or asks you to verify your bank account through an unfamiliar website.

That's a major warning sign, particularly when payment must be made through cryptocurrency, gift cards, or a wire transfer. The FTC's consumer guidance on refund and recovery scams makes clear that these demands are common tactics used to steal additional money.

What if You Already Sent the Money Back?

Act quickly if you've already returned a suspicious deposit through a separate payment. Contact your bank or payment provider, explain exactly what happened, and ask whether the transaction can be stopped or recovered. Your rights may depend on whether the transfer was unauthorized or whether you personally approved it after being deceived.

For qualifying unauthorized electronic transfers, federal rules provide protections that can depend on how promptly the problem is reported. Save every message, payment confirmation, and transaction number because those details could become important during the investigation.

Check for Other Signs Someone Accessed Your Accounts

An unfamiliar deposit isn't always an isolated event. If a criminal has obtained access to your online banking, they might transfer money between accounts, change contact information, or create new payment recipients without your knowledge. Review both checking and savings transactions, including any transfers that occurred around the time the refund appeared. If something looks wrong, ask the bank to secure your accounts and help you review recent activity. Changing compromised passwords, checking connected devices, and enabling transaction alerts can provide additional protection.

Keep Notes Until the Problem Is Resolved

Banking problems can become frustrating when you have to explain the same situation to several representatives. Write down when you noticed the deposit, its amount, the transaction description, and the dates of your conversations with the bank. Request a case or reference number and ask how you'll be notified when the investigation is complete. If the institution doesn't adequately address your concern, you can submit a complaint through the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Having a clear record makes it easier to follow up and identify any discrepancies in the bank's response.

An unexpected refund might turn out to be completely legitimate, but there's no reason to gamble with your checking account while you figure it out. Don't spend the money, don't return it directly to a stranger, and don't trust someone who contacts you claiming to represent the bank. Start by reviewing your transactions and asking your financial institution to verify the credit. If the deposit was a mistake, let the appropriate institutions handle the correction through their established procedures.

Have you ever discovered money in your bank account that you couldn't explain, and what happened when you investigated?

Drew Blankenship

Drew Blankenship is a seasoned personal finance and lifestyle writer with more than a decade of professional writing experience crafting clear, actionable advice that helps savers and investors over 40 protect their wealth and make smarter everyday decisions. His bylines appear regularly on SavingAdvice, CleverDude, and other respected outlets, where he draws on deep industry knowledge to deliver practical insights on cost control, smart spending, and long-term financial security.

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