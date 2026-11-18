MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Student Transportation Tech Pioneer Ranks #50 as More School Districts Nationwide Incorporate Innovative Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BusRight, the leading all-in-one student transportation technology solution, has debuted at No. 50 on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM. The prestigious accolade was based on impressive 36-month company growth of 1,637% from 2022 to 2025. The annual ranking recognizes North America's 500 fastest-growing technology companies. BusRight's place on the list underscores rapid company expansion and an unwavering commitment to making student transportation safer, more reliable and more efficient.

“Being named among the many deserving organizations on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 validates our mission to optimize school transportation, enhance communication and deliver the peace of mind that every family deserves,” said Keith Corso, co-founder and CEO of BusRight. "Our success is driven by our dedicated team and the trust of our K-12 partners, who ensure students have safe and reliable access to education, and this special recognition is a tremendous extension of our commitment to advancing transportation outcomes for schools and families nationwide."

BusRight's debut on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 follows a period of significant company growth as school districts across the country increasingly adopt technology to streamline transportation operations, strengthen communication and improve visibility across their scholastic transit programs. BusRight helps school districts enhance transportation planning through route design, school boundary analysis, bus stop optimization, daily operations management, safety tools and parent communication. The innovative company provides administrators with greater operational visibility and gives families real-time information that helps ensure students arrive safely and on time.

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranks the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

For the full 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, honoree company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, visit . For more information about BusRight and its student transportation technology platform, visit .









BusRight Debuts at No. 50 on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List

About BusRight

BusRight was founded on the belief that education creates freedom, and every student deserves safe, reliable access to learning opportunities. In partnership with school districts and transportation teams across the country, BusRight reimagines student transportation as critical to student success. Through a pioneering all-in-one transportation technology platform, BusRight helps schools operate safer and more efficient transportation systems, advancing the future of scholastics and ensuring transportation is never a barrier to education. Learn more at

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 9,000 US-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's nearly 500,000 people worldwide connect for impact at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: BusRight Media Contact: Novia Baulisch Powerhouse+Co....