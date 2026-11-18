MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Graypool, formerly HOPTEK, the freight monetization platform for truckload carriers, today opened Graypool Exchange: a private network where vetted truckload carriers take on more freight by working with one another.

Exchange works at the moment of decision where a carrier decides whether to accept a tender or bid on a spot load. For every tender and spot offer a carrier sees, Graypool evaluates the carrier's own available capacity alongside that of other Exchange members, helping the carrier choose the most profitable way to cover the freight. Exchange opens with seven founding member carriers.

Carriers routinely see more freight than their own fleets can handle. They turn down tenders they can't cover and sometimes haul freight that another carrier could move more efficiently. Meanwhile, other carriers nearby have trucks looking for freight in the very same markets.

Exchange brings these opportunities together. It allows carriers to work with each other in seconds, within a trusted network and with the shipper's permission.

“Freight has never previously had a trading floor. It still trades one phone call at a time,” said Marc Held, CEO of Graypool.“The one thing a carrier always wants to do is say yes. Exchange lets it say“yes” profitably, with a private, trusted network of carriers behind it and without the freight ever reaching the open market. We don't take the load. We don't broker it. We simply run the floor.”

How Exchange Works



Shippers stay in control. Only freight that shippers permit to be handled by another carrier is eligible for the Exchange. If the shipper requires the contracted carrier to run its freight, that freight stays out of the Exchange.

Freight is matched before it moves. Graypool already helps carriers decide which tenders to accept, and which spot offers to bid on. When another member's truck is a better option, Exchange identifies that capacity before the bid is submitted or the tender is accepted. There's no posting or separate bidding round.

Only members participate. Exchange is a private network of vetted truckload carriers operating under shared commercial, data, and insurance standards, with interchange agreements approved by their insurers.

Each carrier sets its own rules. Members decide which freight they are willing to offer, which loads they will accept, and at what price. Graypool follows these rules and does not override them.

Everyone wins. The carrier that wins the freight keeps its shipper relationship and earns a margin. The carrier that hauls it puts an available truck to work. The shipper gets its freight moved by a vetted carrier.

Graypool runs the floor fairly. Graypool provides the technology behind each transaction on the Exchange. It never takes possession of freight, takes no side in a trade, and applies the same rules to every member. Every trade is recorded. Each completed transaction is recorded with its price and outcome.

Ben Schill, Corporate Development Officer at Paper Transport Inc., says,“Graypool Exchange is our first choice for finding capacity we can trust and freight from respected partners. It will reduce risk over time, knowing that there is a trusted and respected pool of capacity and freight.”“The Exchange represents an exciting opportunity to connect with qualified partners and build lasting relationships within a trusted network. At Maybach, we see real value in bringing our fleet's capacity and freight opportunities together through relationships built on transparency, service, and accountability. We're excited to participate and help shape its growth,” says Chris Skeels, VP of Sales, Maybach International Group, Inc.

Exchange joins Graypool Accept, which helps carriers decide which tender to take, and Graypool Source, which finds and bids on spot freight.

Graypool's customers include Werner, Marten, Prime, Hirschbach, Paper Transport and Maybach. Werner wins $1.5 million in freight a week through Source, and carriers have booked $150 million in annualized freight revenue through it.

Graypool Exchange is open to carriers by invitation only. Carriers interested in joining can apply at graypool.com.

About Graypool

Graypool is a freight monetization platform for truckload carriers. It runs the pre-dispatch decisions that turn a carrier's capacity into higher revenue and profitability - which tenders to accept, which spot freight to pursue and at what price, and which part of the business runs each load - and operates Graypool Exchange, a closed venue where member carriers transact freight with one another. Graypool is headquartered in Atlanta and is backed by Jerk Ventures, Kearney, LPX Partners, Venture 53 and Werner Enterprises. Learn more at graypool.com.

Contact

Meir Kahtan Public Relations

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