Vanguard Investments Canada Announces Estimated 2026 Annual Capital Gains Distributions For The Vanguard Etfs®
|Vanguard ETF
|Ticker Symbol
| Estimated annual capital gain per unit
as of October 31, 2026 ($)
|% of NAV
|Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio
|VEQT
|0.47725
|0.79%
|Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio
|VBAL
|0.66773
|1.71%
|Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|VAB
|Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|VCB
|Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
|VGV
|Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF
|VLB
|Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF
|VSB
|Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
|VSC
|Vanguard Canadian Ultra-Short Government Bond Index ETF
|VVSG
|Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio
|VCNS
|0.52275
|1.61%
|Vanguard Conservative Income ETF Portfolio
|VCIP
|0.68092
|2.53%
|Vanguard Developed ex-North America Dividend Appreciation Index ETF
|VIGG
|0.01473
|0.06%
|Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF
|VCN
|1.07889
|1.49%
|Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
|VCE
|1.16718
|1.51%
|Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF
|VRE
|0.24946
|0.81%
|Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF
|VDY
|1.02539
|1.30%
|Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETF
|VIU
|0.29513
|0.61%
|Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
|VI
|Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF
|VDU
|0.09598
|0.16%
|Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
|VEF
|Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Index ETF
|VA
|0.34669
|0.59%
|Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF
|VE
|Vanguard FTSE Developed ex North America High Dividend Yield Index ETF
|VIDY
|0.85461
|1.83%
|Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF
|VEE
|0.09875
|0.21%
|Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF
|VXC
|0.37861
|0.46%
|Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
|VGAB
|Vanguard Global Core-Plus Bond ETF
|VCOR
|Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
|VBG
|Vanguard Global Momentum Factor ETF***
|VMO
|***
|***
|Vanguard Global Value Factor ETF
|VVL
|2.59258
|3.48%
|Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio
|VGRO
|0.63362
|1.35%
|Vanguard Retirement Income ETF Portfolio
|VRIF
|0.47159
|1.77%
|Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF
|VFV
|0.02906
|0.02%
|Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
|VSP
|Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
|VBU
|Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF
|VGG
|Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
|VGH
|Vanguard U.S. High Dividend Yield Index ETF
|VUDV
|0.01598
|0.06%
|Vanguard U.S. High Dividend Yield Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
|VUDH
|Vanguard Morningstar U.S. Total Market Index ETF (formerly Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF)
|VUN
|0.14199
|0.10%
|Vanguard Morningstar U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (formerly Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged))
|VUS
|1.01685
|0.80%
*** A special distribution for VMO was announced on November 13, 2026. The record date for the special distribution will be November 20, 2026, and the distribution will be payable on November 27, 2026.
Forward-looking information
This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated 2026 year-end capital gains distributions for the Vanguard ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Vanguard ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.
To learn more about Cboe Canada & TSX listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit
About Vanguard
Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $139 billion in assets (as of July 30, 2026) with 41 Canadian ETFs and ten mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $13.3 trillion (CAD $18.4 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $4.9 trillion (CAD $6.8 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of July 30, 2026). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. The firm offers 492 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 50 million investors worldwide.
Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.
For more information, please contact:
Matt Gierasimczuk
Vanguard Canada Public Relations
Phone: 416-263-7087
...
Important information
Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.
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