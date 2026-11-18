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Choroidal Neovascularization Market

The Business Research Company's Choroidal NeovascularizationGlobal Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The choroidal neovascularization market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in diagnostics and treatment options. This trend indicates a promising future for the market as the need for effective management of retinal diseases continues to rise. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional insights, and critical factors shaping the market's trajectory through 2026 and beyond.

Steady Growth Outlook for the Choroidal Neovascularization Market

The market for choroidal neovascularization is forecasted to expand from $4.18 billion in 2025 to $4.5 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This upward trend during the past years has been buoyed by factors such as the increasing incidence of age-related macular degeneration, rising cases of diabetic eye diseases, growth in ophthalmology clinics, improved access to anti-angiogenic drugs, and advancements in retinal diagnostic tools.

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Projected Expansion and Long-Term Market Potential

Looking further ahead, the market is expected to grow to $5.99 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 7.4%. Growth drivers in this forecast period include an aging global population, greater emphasis on early ophthalmic interventions, broader use of combination therapies, increased investments in retinal disease research, and the growing adoption of personalized treatment strategies. Key trends anticipated to influence this market are the expanded use of anti-VEGF therapies, adoption of treat-and-extend protocols, rising demand for early detection of choroidal neovascularization, enhanced retinal imaging technologies, and a stronger focus on therapies aimed at preserving vision.

Understanding Choroidal Neovascularization and Its Impact

Choroidal neovascularization involves the development of abnormal blood vessels in the eye's choroid layer, which can extend into the retina. These fragile vessels tend to leak fluid or blood, damaging retinal tissues and leading to distorted vision or vision loss. Managing this condition is critical to preventing severe visual impairment.

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Age-Related Macular Degeneration as a Key Growth Driver

The increasing prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a major factor propelling the choroidal neovascularization market. AMD is a progressive eye disease that damages the macula, causing central vision loss predominantly in older adults. Its growing occurrence is linked to an aging population, longer life expectancy, lifestyle changes, genetic predispositions, and greater environmental exposures. Since choroidal neovascularization contributes significantly to wet AMD by fostering abnormal blood vessel growth beneath the retina, effective treatments like anti-VEGF therapy are essential to slow disease progression and preserve vision.

Supporting Data Underlining Market Expansion

For example, in 2025, the UHN Foundation, Canada's official fundraising organization, reported that AMD is the leading cause of irreversible, significant vision loss in people over 50 years old. Currently affecting more than 200 million individuals worldwide, the number of AMD patients is projected to climb to 288 million by 2040. This rising prevalence underscores the growing demand for therapies targeting choroidal neovascularization, thereby fueling market growth.

Geographical Market Share and Regional Growth Prospects

In terms of regional distribution, North America held the largest share of the choroidal neovascularization market in 2025. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The global market analysis encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of geographic trends.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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