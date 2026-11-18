Immigration attorney David Nachman explains how temporary transfers to Canada may help companies retain key employees while planning their return to the U.S.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For U.S. employers, losing a valued employee as their H-1B visa time runs out can create serious staffing challenges. NPZ & B Law Group is highlighting a potential alternative: temporarily relocating eligible employees to Canada while exploring options for their return to the United States.H-1B status is generally limited to six years, although certain workers may qualify for extensions. When an employee cannot extend their status, a transfer to a related Canadian business may allow them to continue working with their team without remaining physically in the United States.In a recent article, "When a Key Employee's H-1B Time Runs Out: Using Canada to Keep Them on the Team," managing attorney David Nachman outlines how employers can approach this strategy. He recommends first reviewing whether the employee qualifies for an H-1B extension, has time available to recapture from previous travel abroad or may be eligible for another U.S. immigration status.If those options are unavailable, employers with existing or newly formed Canadian operations may be able to use an intra-company transfer or Canada's Global Talent Stream to obtain work authorization for eligible employees. After working abroad for the required period, some employees may qualify to return to the United States through an L-1 visa or a new period of H-1B status.Nachman emphasizes that timing is a major consideration. Employers should begin evaluating their options well before an employee reaches the six-year H-1B limit, allowing enough time to review eligibility and arrange Canadian work authorization if needed.For employers managing international teams, Canada offers a practical option because of its geographic proximity to the United States and overlapping business hours. Although not every employee will qualify, early planning may help companies retain valued workers while pursuing longer-term immigration solutions.The full article is available on the NPZ & B Law Group website.About NPZ & B Law GroupNPZ & B Law Group (VISASERVE) is an immigration and nationality law firm serving businesses and individuals in U.S. and Canadian immigration matters. With offices in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Indiana, as well as affiliated offices in Canada and India, the firm assists clients with employment-based immigration, visa applications and other immigration matters.For more information, visit .

Tiana Guzman

Omnizant LLC

+1 631-708-6619

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NPZ & B Law Group Highlights Canada as an Option for Employers Facing H-1B Visa Limits News Provided By Omnizant November 18, 2026, 18:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law



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