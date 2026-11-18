USIDHR Diplomacy and Human Rights Gala 2026

President Manuel Oancia USIDHR, Diplomacy and Human Rights Gala 2026

Twelve honorees recognized for veteran leadership, human rights advocacy and humanitarian service

- Manuel Oancia, President of USIDHRWASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Washington's diplomatic community joined military attachés, active-duty service members, veterans and their families on November 17 to celebrate 250 years of American independence at the 2026 Diplomacy & Human Rights Gala. The US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR) hosted the black-tie gathering at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Virginia, under the theme“Celebrating 250 Years of Leadership, Diplomacy & Global Impact.”Ambassadors and other members of the diplomatic corps from Angola, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Italy, Jordan, Mauritania, Montenegro, Mozambique, Nigeria, the Philippines and Poland attended the celebration, alongside government officials, business leaders and human rights advocates.The national anthem resounded through the ballroom, followed by an invocation from Bishop Antoine O. McClurkin of the United Council of Christian Community Churches of Maryland and Vicinity.Judith Ann Cushman DuBose, Chair of the USIDHR Veterans Committee, served as master of ceremonies. DuBose is a US Army veteran, military widow and advocate for veterans.In her welcome, USIDHR Founder and Chairwoman Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu turned first to the veterans, service members, defense attachés and military families in the room. She recognized their service and thanked the Institute's Veterans Committee for its work throughout the year.“As America celebrates 250 years, we celebrate freedom,” said Dr. Vladoiu.“Tonight I also want to honor what freedom asks of us: to use it for those who do not yet have it.”Dr. Vladoiu recalled gathering more than 100 advocates on Capitol Hill for human rights education and human trafficking prevention and bringing USIDHR's diplomatic protocol training to Europe for the first time in Amsterdam. She spoke about women facing violence who are gaining the skills and confidence to rebuild their lives through Let Her Lead. Then she turned to the children in Haiti, Romania and Liberia who receive school supplies through Edu for Every Child and what it means for them to arrive at school ready to take part in class.“We cannot know who these children will become,” Dr. Vladoiu said.“But I know one thing: poverty should never be the one to decide.”In his presidential address, USIDHR President Manuel Oancia spoke about the partnerships that sustain the Institute's work. Since its founding in 2019, USIDHR's education and professional certification programs have reached more than 30,000 professionals across 136 countries.“Freedom is not simply an inheritance from the past,” said Oancia.“It is a responsibility to the future.” He asked guests to act on the connections they made that evening.“Make one new partnership. Support one meaningful cause. Open one door for someone who needs an opportunity.”Major General Edward L.“Hertz” Vaughan, USAF (Ret.), delivered the distinguished keynote address. A command fighter pilot with more than 2,700 flying hours, including combat service, Vaughan also held senior Pentagon roles in acquisition and munitions production.Romanian parliamentarian Alina Gorghiu, a member of the Chamber of Deputies and former Minister of Justice, delivered the evening's international address. Her parliamentary work includes efforts to prevent domestic violence and femicide and advance women's participation in peace and security.Cristina Herea, a Romanian journalist and founder of D.A.R. Association, also addressed the Gala. Herea created the Romania Without Borders delegation and led the 28-person group to Arlington for the anniversary celebration.The Veteran Leadership Award went to Chief Master Sergeant Meisha A. Dawson, USAF (Ret.), and Sergeant Yan A. Ramos Martinez, USMCR.The Human Rights Consultant Award went to Sabrina Sidi Salah, Rosalie Wenceslao, Sir Ambassador Dr. David A. Spencer, Rev. Cynthia James and the Honorable Daniel H. Sohn.The Organization Leadership Award went to D.A.R. Association from Romania, led by Cristina Herea, and the Intercultural Diversity & Inclusion Center ILO, led by Andreea Coloji.The Legacy Award went to Bishop Dr. Luis E. Paniagua, Major General Edward L.“Hertz” Vaughan, USAF (Ret.), and Parliamentarian Alina Gorghiu.Afro-Peruvian singer and human rights advocate Vicky Leyva took the stage following the awards. Diplomats, delegates and guests continued their conversations after the performance, closing an evening that began with a tribute to America and brought together people whose work reaches well beyond its borders. Gala proceeds support USIDHR's education, human rights and humanitarian programs.About the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR)The US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights is the leading institute certifying consultants in diplomacy and human rights. Located in the heart of Washington, DC, the Institute has a footprint in over 136 countries. Trusted by thousands of individuals worldwide, USIDHR's programs and training provide professionals with the relevant skills to pursue careers in diplomacy and human rights. Through its humanitarian initiative, Edu for Every Child, USIDHR provides underprivileged children around the world with educational resources to support school attendance. Learn more at .

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USIDHR Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary at 2026 Diplomacy & Human Rights Gala News Provided By US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights November 18, 2026, 18:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, World & Regional



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