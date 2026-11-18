ABB IRB 2600ID robot with BuildPro Max welding tables in one of three dual-station robotic welding cells Arcrite Automation built for Den Mar Corp.

The Massachusetts fabricator gets more output per shift without a dedicated robot per product, using cells built around its existing fixtures.

WATERFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arcrite Automation, a Connecticut-based robotic welding system integrator, has completed three dual-station robotic welding cells for Den Mar Corp, a Dartmouth, Massachusetts manufacturer of small and large steel components. Each cell welds four steel part variations, helping Den Mar produce more parts per shift, shorten lead times, and reduce welding labor while keeping weld quality consistent.Varied Parts, No Dedicated Cell per ProductDen Mar's steel components differ in size, geometry, and welding requirements. To meet production schedules, the company needed automation that could handle that variety without a dedicated robotic cell for each product. The systems also had to work with Den Mar's existing fixturing plates, keep operator loading and unloading efficient, and come with enough training for Den Mar's team to run production and make basic programming adjustments.Rather than asking Den Mar to adapt its production to a standard robotic cell, Arcrite engineered the cells around Den Mar's existing fixturing and part geometries.Three Dual-Station Cells, Four Part Variations EachEach turnkey robotic welding cell is built around one ABB IRB 2600ID robot serving two welding stations. While the robot welds at one station, an operator unloads finished parts and loads the next workpieces at the other. The robot spends more of each shift welding and less time waiting on manual handling.Each cell has four BuildPro Max welding tables, two per station. Arcrite integrated the tables with Den Mar's existing fixturing plates, creating a common platform with repeatable positioning across four part variations and no separate equipment for each product.Each system includes:- ABB IRB 2600ID robot with an 8 kg payload and 2-meter reach- Lincoln Power Wave R450 power source with a water-cooled robotic torch- Abicor Binzel automatic torch cleaner- Two operator consoles with start, stop, reset, and emergency-stop functions- Safety light curtains that stop automatic operation when an operator enters the protected areaOn-Site Training for ProductionAs part of the turnkey implementation, Arcrite provided one week of on-site training at Den Mar's facility, covering basic robot functions, programming fundamentals, and full system operation. The training prepared Den Mar's team to manage daily production and switch between the part configurations the cells support.Results for Den Mar Corp- Higher output: more steel parts produced per shift- Shorter lead times: added welding capacity helps complete orders faster- Consistent weld quality across all four part variations- Lower labor costs: more parts with less manual welding labor- Flexibility: four part variations per cell using Den Mar's existing fixturingThe project shows how a manufacturer with varied parts can automate without buying a dedicated cell for every product. Arcrite's approach pairs application-specific engineering with complete installation and operator training, so the customer's team is ready to run the system when the integrator leaves.About Arcrite AutomationArcrite Automation is a Waterford, Connecticut-based robotic welding and custom automation system integrator with 15 years of experience in robotic welding. Its in-house team handles engineering, tooling, programming, installation, and service, with single-source responsibility from initial evaluation through production. Arcrite evaluates each manufacturer's parts and processes before recommending automation, then provides ongoing troubleshooting, adjustments, and upgrades after installation.

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Arcrite Automation Deploys 3 Dual-Station Robotic Welding Cells at Den Mar Corp to Automate Varied Steel Parts News Provided By Content for Cobots November 18, 2026, 18:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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