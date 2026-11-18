MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Q3 2026 sees shift to higher-value sales, dominated by off-plan villas and townhouses Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Sales prices, rental rates up as pace of growth moderates

Dubai, UAE, November 2026 – Abu Dhabi's residential property sales values climbed nearly 40% year-on-year to AED26.4 billion in Q3 2026, despite a drop in transactions, which were 7.5% lower compared to Q3 2025, says leading real estate advisory and property consultancy, Cavendish Maxwell.

The divergence shows a significant increase in the number of high-value property transactions – particularly among off-plan villas and townhouses – where sales values were almost 290% up on the same period last year, the company added. Off-plan purchases generated AED23.3 billion worth of sales, with the ready sector bringing in AED3.1 billion.

Some 5,900 off-plan and ready homes were purchased from July to September 2026, a drop of 20% on Q2 and the third consecutive quarterly decline in overall sales activity, according to Cavendish Maxwell's latest report on the Abu Dhabi residential property market.

Apartment sales prices rose 11% and villa prices nearly 9% against Q3 last year, but the pace of growth has moderated compared to 2025. Rental growth, which stood at 3.5% for apartments and 1.8% for villas, has also slowed as Abu Dhabi's rent freeze policy influences market conditions, Cavendish Maxwell said.

Andrew Laver MRICS, Director, Cavendish Maxwell Abu Dhabi, said:“Abu Dhabi's residential market delivered a mix of ups and downs in Q3 2026 and the market looks to be entering a more cautious phase. Transaction values and prices rose while the number of sales fell as the market began to adjust to a more complex environment, shaped by regional disruptions, changes in the sales mix and variations in new project launches. While purchasing activity remained relatively high, the pace of sales seen over the last year is unlikely to be sustained in the near term.

“Although prices for both apartments and villas have risen, price growth has moderated – a trend we expect to continue as buyers become more cautious and the market adjusts to the balance between supply and demand. The rental market is also moderating and, with Abu Dhabi's rental freeze policy preventing landlords from raising rents, there is likely to be further moderation in rental rates as new supply enters the market.

“Looking ahead, around 14,600 new homes are set to be delivered in the capital next year, followed by another 24,200 in 2028, although, if history repeats itself, actual completions are likely to fall short of current schedules. Regional disruptions could also affect construction costs, material sourcing and project times, which in turn may delay some developments and affect how quickly new supply is delivered.

“Abu Dhabi's property market is largely driven by new launches, which have a significant impact on overall market activity. Future sales volumes are likely to depend partly on the number and type of developments entering the market.”

Apartments versus villas:

Around 3,500 apartments were purchased in Abu Dhabi in Q3, a drop of 31% year-on-year and 38% down on Q2, with both the off-plan and ready segments recording fewer transactions. While off-plan dominated the number of apartment sales (2,700), they were 27% lower than last year and 44% below Q2 levels, partly driven by a reduction in project launches. Ready apartment sales were marginally down on Q2 (1.2%) lower, but significantly down year-on-year, with a 42% decline.

Villas and townhouses secured 2,350 transactions, a rise of nearly 41% compared to Q2 and almost 90% higher than this time last year, driven by the off-plan segment which saw an annual jump of 153% and a quarterly hike of 51%. The rises are partly because of an increase in new villa and townhouse project launches this year compared to 2025. Transactions among ready homes grew 5.6% against Q2 but were down 15.5% year-on-year.

The dominant districts:

Al Reem Island and Yas Island dominated apartment sales activity in Q3, together accounting for 61% of all sales. There were 1,200 purchases at Al Reem Island and 920 at Yas Islands, followed by Al Saadiyat Island with 420 sales.

Al Hudayriyat led villa and townhouse sales by far, taking a 45% market share with 1,070 transactions. Next was Al Bahyah with 191 sales and Ghadeer Al Tayr with 153.

Price and rental increases by location:

Average prices for apartments climbed 11% year-on-year in Q3, with all major districts recording positive growth. Al Raha Beach led with an 11.1% increase, followed by Al Reef at 10.5% and Al Reem Island at 10.1%.

Villa prices, which rose by an average 8.9% commanded the highest growth at Yas Island (just under 11%), with Saadiyat Island and Al Raha Gardens recording increases of 6.3% and 5.7% respectively.

On the rental front, the citywide average growth for apartments was 3.5%, with Yas Island recording the strongest increase at just under 8%, followed by Al Reem at 5.5%. Villa rents, which rose 1.8% on average, saw the highest growth at Al Raha Gardens, at 5.1%.

Future supply:

Abu Dhabi has delivered around 9,900 new residential units so far this year, with another 5,500 scheduled for handover by the end of 2026. However, based on historical delivery rates, actual delivery is likely to fall somewhere between 1,700 and 3,300 – still enough to surpass 2025's total delivery levels.

With 38,800 additional new homes in the pipeline for the next two years, Abu Dhabi's total residential stock is set to reach 372,800 by the end of 2028 – if projected deliveries are realised. The increased supply will also fuel competition between properties, meaning quality and amenities will play a greater role in tenants' decisions.

About Cavendish Maxwell:

Cavendish Maxwell is a leading Middle East real estate advisory group and property consultancy, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Kuwait City, Muscat and Riyadh. A member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), the company provides valuation, strategic advisory, research, project and commercial management, building surveying, and investment agency services across the region. With a multidisciplinary team of experienced professionals and an unwavering commitment to quality, integrity and client service, Cavendish Maxwell is firmly established as a trusted advisor to governments, financial institutions, investors, developers and corporate occupiers throughout the Middle East.