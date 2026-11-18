

The firm resumed coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a $48 price target, according to The Fly.

On Tuesday, CFO Ryan Corbett purchased 2,627 shares for about $91,577, at $34.86 per share. MP recently said it expects magnet production for Apple to begin contributing to revenue in the second half of 2027.

MP Materials (MP) could become a major U.S. supplier of permanent magnets over the next three years, Needham said on Wednesday, citing government support and long-term supply agreements with General Motors (GM) and Apple (AAPL).

Needham said MP is in the“third or fourth inning of a multi-year transformation” into a fully integrated rare earth materials supplier and magnet manufacturer, according to The Fly. The company is expanding beyond mining rare earth minerals to processing them and manufacturing finished magnets used in electric vehicles, electronics and defense equipment.

The firm resumed coverage of the stock with a 'Buy' rating and $48 price target, a near 33% upside from current levels. MP shares were up 5.1% at the time of writing.

MP Insiders Buy Over $3.5M In Shares

Meanwhile, recent SEC filings showed that MP executives and a director purchased more than 98,600 shares worth more than $3.5 million between November 10 and November 17.

MP Materials CFO Ryan Corbett purchased a total of 11,603 shares worth around $418,700 across three transactions in November. His latest purchase came on Tuesday, when he acquired 2,627 shares for about $91,577, at $34.86 per share.

COO Michael Rosenthal purchased 32,000 shares worth roughly $1.18 million, while director Randall Weisenburger acquired 55,000 shares for $1.98 million.

MP's GM, Apple Partnerships In Focus

Earlier this month, MP reported a 176% increase in third-quarter (Q3) revenue to $147.7 million, driven by higher rare earth sales. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) improved to $0.04 from a loss of $0.10 per share a year earlier.

This compared to Wall Street estimates of revenue of $118.9 million and a loss of $0.01 per share, according to Fiscal.

The company said it completed magnet qualification for GM and expects to begin commercial deliveries in Q4 2026. The company also expects magnet production for Apple to begin contributing to revenue in the second half of 2027.

Retail Remains Bullish On MP

Retail sentiment surrounding MP on Stocktwits remained 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, amid 'high' message volumes.

MP shares are down 34% so far in 2026.

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