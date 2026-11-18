MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New mobile access and conversational AI capabilities put restaurant performance data and answers at operators' fingertips

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oscar AI, the AI-powered operational intelligence platform for multi-unit restaurant operators, today announced two new offerings: a mobile app that brings its desktop platform to operators on the go, and an AI-powered chat feature available across both desktop and mobile. Together, the new capabilities help restaurant leaders monitor performance, access business insights and make informed decisions wherever they are.

"Restaurant operators need quick access to information, whether they're at their desks or in the field," said Quratul-Ann Malik, founder of Oscar AI. "With our new mobile app and AI-powered chat, we're making it easier to get answers, spot issues and make decisions without slowing down."

Restaurant Intelligence, Now on the Go

Oscar AI's new mobile app gives restaurant executives, franchise operators and multi-unit managers access to business information throughout the day, without being tied to a computer.

Built as AI-native from the ground up, Oscar brings intelligence into every workflow. Whether moving between locations or managing daily operations, users can review AI-generated performance recaps, monitor scorecards that surface what needs attention, access reports with built-in insights, and track key metrics all from their mobile devices.

"The app is super easy to use and always up to date,” said Russ Lo Bello, President of The Phoenix Organization, a 40-unit Burger King Operator.“With our teams always in the field, it gives them the data and much needed action steps right at their fingertips."

AI-Powered Chat Turns Restaurant Data Into Answers

Available on both desktop and mobile, Oscar AI's new chat feature allows operators to ask questions in everyday language and receive answers based on their business data. Rather than searching through reports, users can quickly access insights and explore specific areas of performance. Key capabilities include:





Sales: Analyze trends in chain and/or store financials within seconds.

Operations: Identify performance and profitability issues and opportunities across locations.

Labor: Review staffing, scheduling and overtime.

Guest Feedback: Quickly summarize customer comments and recurring themes. Deeper Insights: Explore findings through suggested prompts and follow-up questions.



Oscar AI has recorded thousands of customer-initiated chat sessions, with sales performance, operational priorities and labor management among the most common topics. Since early testing, chat conversations on the platform have tripled, driven by both active users and prompts per session.



With both features now in place for all users of the platform, Oscar continues to grow it's base of users across thousands of restaurants with the leading brands in the Quick Serve Restaurant industry.

About Oscar AI

Oscar AI is an AI-powered operational intelligence platform that helps restaurant brands and franchise operators turn data into actionable insights. By unifying information from disconnected systems, the platform helps operators identify performance trends, uncover opportunities and address operational issues.

Customers realize approximately $16,000 per store annually in improved profitability through faster detection and correction of operational issues. Deployed in thousands of restaurants, Oscar works with franchise operators across leading restaurant concepts, including Taco Bell, Burger King, Dunkin', Popeyes, Sonic, Subway, Arby's, Jimmy John's, Potbelly and Baskin-Robbins.

For more information or to request a demonstration, visit Oscar.ai.

Media Contact

Barry Westrum

949-466-0685