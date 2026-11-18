MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against NVIDIA Corporation (“Nvidia” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: NVDA) on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Nvidia securities between December 19, 2024 and November 12, 2026 (the“Class Period”).

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If you are an investor in Nvidia and have suffered losses, you may CLICK HERE to contact us. You may also contact Kaplan Fox by emailing ... or by calling (646) 315-9003.

DEADLINE REMINDER: If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than January 8, 2027 for an opportunity to be lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

The complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements by characterizing Nvidia's relationship with Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data center company, as“normal and not unusual,” while allegedly concealing that CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a Megaspeed executive whom U.S. officials reportedly identified as a Chinese intelligence asset suspected of helping China evade export controls on Nvidia chips.

At the start of the Class Period, the complaint alleges Reuters published an article reporting that the U.S. Department of Commerce had asked Nvidia to look into how its products ended up in China. According to the complaint, an Nvidia spokesperson stated in response“[w]e insist that our customers and partners strictly adhere to all export control restrictions.”

Then, on October 9, 2025, according to the complaint, The New York Times published an article reporting on the Commerce Department investigation and quoting an Nvidia spokesperson as stating“there was no evidence that its chips had been smuggled into China.”

The truth allegedly began to emerge on November 6, 2026, after market close, when Bloomberg reported that U.S. intelligence officials believed a woman close to Jensen Huang was working for a Chinese spy agency. By November 8, 2026, Nvidia issued a statement that its Board is initiating an independent investigation. Additionally, The New York Times published an article on November 8, 2026, stating that“Nvidia has continued doing business with [the business executive's] company, Megaspeed, even after The Times reported last year that the Commerce Department was investigating whether the company was helping China smuggle restricted A.I. chips.”

Following this news, Nvidia stock fell $7.97 per share, or 4.27%, to close at $178.67 on November 9, 2026. Shares continued to decline on November 10 and 12, 2026, closing at $166.19 per share on November 12, 2026, as further news emerged, including that the Board had accepted the resignation of Jensen Huang as President, CEO and a member of Nvidia's Board.

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