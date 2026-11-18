MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New focus on direct company engagements and convenings aims to develop practical guidance for employers seeking to deploy AI in ways that strengthen performance and share its gains with workers

New York, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council for Inclusive Capitalism today announced the next phase of its work on AI and the workforce, bringing business, investor, and policy leaders together to explore how companies and government can prepare workers for AI-driven change and share its gains more broadly.

As companies move from testing and piloting artificial intelligence to deploying it at the enterprise level, the question is not only how AI will change jobs, but whether it creates lasting value that workers help shape and share in. Workers are already being asked to adapt quickly: The BCG AI At Work study found that regular use of AI among white-collar employees has increased to 74%, even though nearly half report spending more time managing the use of AI as skill requirements rapidly change.

Through focused company engagements and leadership roundtables, the Council will explore how company practice and public policy can better complement each other so that AI adoption benefits workers as well as shareholders. The Council expects these insights to provide practical guidance and inform AI use cases based on company experiences.

“We don't know where artificial intelligence is going to take us as a society, but we know it will be transformative,” said Lynn Forester de Rothschild, Founder and CEO of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism.“While many innovations are promising, we must think now, at the beginning of this revolution, about AI's impact on the future of work and the broader economy. That is why, with the Council's recent work, we have brought together government, business, investment, and civic leaders to dig into how we can ensure AI creates lasting value for all of society.”

This next phase of work builds on the roundtable which the Council convened on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly,“AI and the Future of Work: Driving Productivity, Long-Term Value and Shared Prosperity,” as well as the Council's 2025 roundtable,“Navigating the AI Transition,” co-hosted by World Bank President Ajay Banga, and its series of consultations with peer organizations and member companies on AI and the workforce.

The Council's convenings and member engagement have pointed to three priorities: putting workers at the center of AI adoption, preparing them for changing jobs while preserving pathways into work, and identifying areas for public and private sector collaboration. Lynn Forester de Rothschild outlines these priorities in a TIME op-ed, "How to Build an Artificial Intelligence Revolution for All":

Over the coming year, the Council plans to:



Engage companies and investors directly to understand how they are approaching AI deployment, investment in workers, and the sharing of AI's gains

Convene business and policy leaders to explore what business and government each do best, where gaps remain, and how collaboration can improve outcomes

Share practical insights for responsible AI use cases informed by these discussions Establish partnerships to share learnings and best practices and inform dialogues between investors, employers and policymakers

The work applies the core principle of Inclusive Capitalism: that workers should be prepared for economic change, engaged in it, and able to share in its gains, whether through wages, profit-sharing, employee ownership, or broader access to capital.

The Council has acted on that principle before. Its Just Transition Framework for Company Action, developed with Boston Consulting Group alongside seven global energy and energy-intensive companies and six academic, investor, labor, and civil society partners, was launched at COP26. The Just Transition Framework has since been adopted into guidance from GFANZ, the IFC, UNEP FI, and the UN Global Compact, and expanded beyond energy into sectors including technology. In 2021, the Council's bipartisan, cross-sector commission produced“A New Compact for American Workers,” a framework for how business, government, and workers can share the gains of economic and technological change.

Companies, investors, foundations, and nonprofit organizations interested in contributing to this work can learn more about partnering with the Council at .

About the Council for Inclusive Capitalism

Founded in 2014, the Council for Inclusive Capitalism is a nonprofit that convenes business, investment, and policy leaders to advance an economic system that places workers, families, and communities alongside shareholders in the creation of long-term value. Its leadership network represents 200 million workers across 163 countries. The Council turns shared ideals into practical initiatives, frameworks, and tools, including the Just Transition Framework for Company Action and the Embankment Project for Inclusive Capitalism. Learn more at inclusivecapitalism.com.

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Council for Inclusive Capitalism Roundtable on AI and the Future of Work

CONTACT: Elkin Hoyos Council for Inclusive Capitalism...